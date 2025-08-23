UFC reveals stacked main card for Alex Pereira's next fight
Alex Pereira's return fight pits him against Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight title rematch.
'Poatan' was soundly beaten by Pereira at UFC 313, but gets his chance at revenge at UFC 320 this October. The Vegas PPV is smack in the middle of a stacked late-2025 lineup for the UFC, featuring events in Australia, France, and Brazil.
Marking the penultimate PPV to Tom Aspinall's first title defense at UFC 321, UFC 320 is looking absolutely packed with fan-favorite talent.
Who's on the UFC 320 main card?
As announced on the UFC Shanghai broadcast on August 23, the UFC 320 main card will conclude with five fights. One brand new fight between Josh Emmett and Youssef Zalal has been added to the card. Here, Emmett will defend his top ranking against a returning fighter finding his winning ways.
Otherwise, the UFC 320 main card is as follows:
- (c) Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira; light heavy title
- (c) Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen; bantam title
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.; light heavy
- Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal; feather
- Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer; middle
Who's on the UFC 320 prelims?
UFC 320's prelims showcase two notable talents in Ateba Gautier and Farid Basharat. Patchy Mix also returns for his second fight in the UFC since his disappointing debut loss earlier this year.
- Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz; middle
- Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez; bantam
- Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz; bantam
- Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker; fly
- Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford; welter
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz; middle
- Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos; bantam
With eleven fights, there's still room for one or two more fights to be added to this card. Stay tuned for more UFC news.
