Jon Jones lashes out at UFC rival for disputing his MMA GOAT status

It seems Jon Jones' biggest rival hasn't steered away from their bad blood over the last decade-plus.

Zain Bando

Mar 4, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (center) separates fighter Jon Jones (right) from Daniel Cormier during a press conference prior to weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier rivalry hasn't gone away quite yet.

During a recent episode of "Club Shay Shay," Cormier sat down with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe to discuss his fighting career and the rivalry with Jones that spanned over two-and-a-half years

Jones has apparently sought out Cormier's comments, taking to social media to draw a public outcry.

”High school state champ, JUCO national champ, youngest UFC champion, greatest in MMA history,” Jones said. “A lifetime of loss, victories and sacrifice and this guy wants to write it all off as steroids. Honestly, it’s insulting. But I can’t help but laugh, knowing it was God given abilities that made him feel so inferior.”

Jones then did his best troll impersonation toward Sharpe and Cormier in a separate tweet.

Jones vs. Cormier Is Still Heated

Jones fought Cormier twice during his career.
July 29, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Jon Jones reacts following his victory against Daniel Cormier during UFC 214 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“When DC tells his story, somehow I’m always the co-star,“ Jones wrote. ”Thanks [Shannon Sharpe] for the invite, even if I was only there in spirit.“

Cormier has yet to respond to Jones' comments, nor will it ever be clear whether he will.

As for Jones, he has his own battles to face, as his fight against Tom Aspinall at the White House could potentially elude him.

READ MORE: UFC LIVE: Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang results & highlights

Jones responded to UFC CEO Dana White's comments when shooting down the idea of a White House fight.

"Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event," Jones tweeted.

"At the end of the day, Dana is the boss and it’s his call whether I compete that night or not. I do know Dana was really excited about the fight, and the door hasn’t been completely closed. That’s all a guy like me really needs. It sounds like another awesome goal to be inspired by."

Jones added he expects things to calm down in the coming months, however.

Jones Hopeful To Fight On UFC's White House

Jones took to social media to respond to Cormier.
Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jon Jones poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

" Sometimes in life, we’re not going to reach everything we set out to do and that’s okay. But I like my chances… after all, one in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in the first place," Jones said.

Jones last fought last November, defeating Stipe Miocic to defend his then-UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 309. It was Jones' only title defense after moving up to heavyweight, as he won the vacant heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023 after a dominant run at light heavyweight for the better part of eight years.

