Dana White says he 'can’t risk' Jon Jones headlining UFC White House card
Dana White shut down the idea of a Jon Jones-headed White House event in 2026, following the dynamite UFC 318 PPV on July 19.
The UFC boss was flung into the headlines once again earlier in the month, after President Donald Trump remarked that America 250 would celebrate with a UFC event on the White House lawn.
With this news, controversial names like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones announced their unretirement, with plans to fight on the card. White shut down the latter on Saturday night.
Dana White shuts down Jon Jones headlining UFC White House
Jones retired quietly following UFC Baku in June, with the news announced by White during the post-event presser. News almost immediately broke of 'Bones' being implicated in another criminal case, where he allegedly threatened law enforcement over the phone.
UFC hasn't commented on the matter, but Jones' name was brought up during the UFC 318 press conference, where White was asked if he'd be considered for the White House main event. Surprisingly, White didn't entertain the idea.
"You know how I felt about him," White said. "I can't risk putting him in big positions, in a big spot, and have something go wrong. Especially the White House card."
White's comments about something going wrong weren't clarified, but it's finally a sobering take from the MMA mogul who has unconditionally sung Jones' praises for the last few years.
Unfortunately for the promotion, some of their biggest stars are their most controversial figures. Conor McGregor was found liable for sexual assault in November 2024, and Jones' criminal case is still developing.
Putting on an all-American White House event is looking ever more like a pipe dream.
