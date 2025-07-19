MMA Knockout

Dustin Poirier says picking this UFC superstar for UFC 318 would have ended badly

Poirier was blunt when it came to the possibility of fighting an ex-'BMF' champion again.

Zain Bando

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Dustin Poirier is hours away from his final MMA fight when he finishes his trilogy with Max Holloway at lightweight, as he attempts to sweep the series.

Another opponent on Poirier's UFC resume, however, is former "BMF" champion Justin Gaethje. Unlike Holloway, both men are 1-1, with Gaethje having won the latter fight at UFC 291 with an emphatic head-kick KO in July 2023.

Poirier Nearly Sought Out A Gaethje Trilogy

Poirier initially didn't want to fight Holloway, according to a podcast interview with The Danza Project. Poirier wanted Gaethje and a chance to exact revenge, rather than beat someone again who he hadn't lost to prior.

Poirier wanted Gaethje originall
Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev (red gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

“Originally, when I told them I wanted to retire, I wanted to fight Justin,” Poirier said. “We’re 1-1. I didn’t wanna end my career being 1-1, leaving that kind of open.

Poirier said it's a fight he had sought out since the loss, until a change of heart came his way.

“I wanted a rubber match," Poirier said. "I wanted somebody to be up on somebody. I wanted to get my get-back on him. I knocked him out, he knocked me out…we’ve gotta do it again."

Gaethje had other plans, which included an eventual win against late-replacement Rafael Fiziev earlier this spring. After watching an interview, Poirier realized it would be wise if he and "The Highlight" didn't lock horns once again.

"I wanted to fight Justin…then I saw him do an interview and he said, ‘You know what, if Dustin’s okay with it being 1-1, I’m okay with it," Poirier recalled. "Let’s shake hands. Our families don’t deserve (for) us to get in another head-on collision.’"

Poirier then thought about longevity, ultimately agreeing with his former foe.

Gaethje-Poirier Will Forever Remain 1-1

"I was like, ‘You know what? If he’s okay with it, I’m okay with it.’ When you put it like that, somebody’s gonna get hurt. We’re both not young in the game. We both have a lot of wars under our belt," Poirier said.

Gaethje's highlight was one of the biggest in UFC histor
Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

The trilogy bout with Holloway wraps up a 14-fight card from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

