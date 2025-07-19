Dustin Poirier says picking this UFC superstar for UFC 318 would have ended badly
Dustin Poirier is hours away from his final MMA fight when he finishes his trilogy with Max Holloway at lightweight, as he attempts to sweep the series.
Another opponent on Poirier's UFC resume, however, is former "BMF" champion Justin Gaethje. Unlike Holloway, both men are 1-1, with Gaethje having won the latter fight at UFC 291 with an emphatic head-kick KO in July 2023.
Poirier Nearly Sought Out A Gaethje Trilogy
Poirier initially didn't want to fight Holloway, according to a podcast interview with The Danza Project. Poirier wanted Gaethje and a chance to exact revenge, rather than beat someone again who he hadn't lost to prior.
“Originally, when I told them I wanted to retire, I wanted to fight Justin,” Poirier said. “We’re 1-1. I didn’t wanna end my career being 1-1, leaving that kind of open.
Poirier said it's a fight he had sought out since the loss, until a change of heart came his way.
“I wanted a rubber match," Poirier said. "I wanted somebody to be up on somebody. I wanted to get my get-back on him. I knocked him out, he knocked me out…we’ve gotta do it again."
READ MORE: Max Holloway reveals 2 UFC legends he'd like to face in one night
Gaethje had other plans, which included an eventual win against late-replacement Rafael Fiziev earlier this spring. After watching an interview, Poirier realized it would be wise if he and "The Highlight" didn't lock horns once again.
"I wanted to fight Justin…then I saw him do an interview and he said, ‘You know what, if Dustin’s okay with it being 1-1, I’m okay with it," Poirier recalled. "Let’s shake hands. Our families don’t deserve (for) us to get in another head-on collision.’"
Poirier then thought about longevity, ultimately agreeing with his former foe.
Gaethje-Poirier Will Forever Remain 1-1
"I was like, ‘You know what? If he’s okay with it, I’m okay with it.’ When you put it like that, somebody’s gonna get hurt. We’re both not young in the game. We both have a lot of wars under our belt," Poirier said.
The trilogy bout with Holloway wraps up a 14-fight card from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.
More MMA Knockout News
• Manny Pacquiao confirms interest in retirement superfight, denies RIZIN rumors
• UFC triple-champ? Fans react as Alex Pereira fuels heavyweight rumors
• George Groves warns Dana White and Turki Alalshikh won’t fix boxing
• Ex-UFC double champ says Tom Aspinall stuck in Jon Jones' shadow
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.