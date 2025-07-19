UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 free live stream results & highlights
The UFC heads to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA tonight (July 19) for a UFC 318 card that will see an all-time great hang up his gloves.
The main event is a trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway after Poirier won the previous two meetings between the two men. Holloway’s “BMF” title will be on the line, and “The Diamond” will also compete for the final time in front of what should be a raucous crowd in his home state of Louisiana.
The card’s co-main event features top-ranked middleweight contenders Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov, who is looking to score his third-straight win and continue climbing the rankings when he takes on a former title challenger in Costa.
UFC 318 Live Results & Highlights
The rest of the UFC 318 main card will also see Kevin Holland make a quick turnaround to fight Daniel Rodriguez after former Bellator star Patricio Pitbull tries to secure his first UFC victory against perennial top featherweight Dan Ige.
READ MORE: UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch
Longtime UFC veteran Michael Johnson opens the UFC 318 main card against Daniel Zellhuber. The prelims boast standout matchups like Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira and Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen, plus several up-and-coming talents and a pair of UFC debutants in Islam Dulatov and Jackson McVey.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of UFC 318. The prelim action is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
READ MORE: Ex-UFC champ Jon Jones drops major update about White House comeback fight at ESPYs
UFC 318 Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 – For the UFC “BMF” Championship
• Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
• Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
• Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull
• Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber
UFC 318 Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira
• Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
• Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
• Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin
UFC 318 Early Preliminary Card: (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
• Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
• Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey
• Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari
