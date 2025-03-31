You think @espnmma :



Do not have qualified journalists who know real WMMA history or are they trying re-write history by keepin me out of it?



Even Dana @danawhite called them out. 😂🙏



No, they will not be re-writing my history. If anything they’re writing themselves into… https://t.co/h1463NeJtg pic.twitter.com/mIlfLVxPt5