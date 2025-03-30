UFC coaches go viral after getting into it after knockout win
Fight fans were confused to see a UFC Mexico City fighter's cornermen almost coming to blows following an emphatic knockout for their fighter.
The UFC Mexico prelims were a heated affair, with back-to-back barnburner decisions and two highlight reel knockouts. Not only did fans brand the featured prelim winner, Ateba Gautier, as the 'middleweight Francis Ngannou,' but they were also privy to a spectacular finish from Jamall Emmers.
What happened in Emmer's corner has fans scratching their heads...
Jamall Emmer's corner at odds after stunning knockout victory
As per tradition, the UFC showed Emmer's corner during the knockout victory, and instead of celebrating, his coaches were fingers in faces, almost coming to blows.
Ruminating fans deduced that his cornerman were having a spat over a difference in strategy. Emmers didn't address the situation during his post-fight press conference appearance.
