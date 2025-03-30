MMA Knockout

Brandon Moreno surpasses fellow ex-champion with record-setting win at UFC Mexico

Brandon Moreno and Lupita Godinez made Mexican history with their latest UFC wins.

At this point, it's getting hard to argue against Brandon Moreno being the greatest Mexican fighter ever.

Tijuana's Moreno has secured his place in the history books as a two-time UFC flyweight champion with many incredible feats. He's twice beaten the likes of Deiveson Figueiredo and Kai Kara-France, fighting contender after contender to eventually become the first Mexican-born UFC champ in 2021.

Moreno's career isn't spotless, having gone 0-2-1 when fighting in Mexico City previously. However, "The Assassin Baby" was able to make up for past performances with a five-round decision win over former title challenger Steve Erceg on Saturday.

It was Brandon Moreno's 18th UFC fight.

Brandon Moreno Has More Wins Than Any Mexican UFC Fighter

Along with having the most appearances in Mexican UFC history, Moreno set a new record that went under the radar on Saturday.

With this, his 11th UFC victory, Brandon Moreno surpasses Yair Rodriguez (10) for most wins by a Mexican-born UFC fighter.

Moreno tied Rodriguez's record in November with a masterclass performance against Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton. Rodriguez does have the chance to hang on to it next month, provided the former interim champion wins against Bellator 'GOAT' Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314.

Lupita Godinez ties former champ at UFC Mexico

Not far behind Mexico's male champions are Alexa Grasso, the former women's flyweight champ, Irene Aldana, and Lupita Godinez, who fought on Moreno's undercard in Mexico City.

Godinez tied the Mexican women's UFC win record at 8 by defeating Julia Polastri in an all-out war.

Grasso and Aldana both debuted in the UFC in 2016, making the tie even more impressive for Godinez considering the fact she didn't arrive until five years later. Since then, it's been 13 fights in less than 4 years for Guadalajara's Godinez.

At this rate, it may not be long before Lupita Godinez ties Brandon Moreno.

