Brandon Moreno surpasses fellow ex-champion with record-setting win at UFC Mexico
At this point, it's getting hard to argue against Brandon Moreno being the greatest Mexican fighter ever.
Tijuana's Moreno has secured his place in the history books as a two-time UFC flyweight champion with many incredible feats. He's twice beaten the likes of Deiveson Figueiredo and Kai Kara-France, fighting contender after contender to eventually become the first Mexican-born UFC champ in 2021.
Moreno's career isn't spotless, having gone 0-2-1 when fighting in Mexico City previously. However, "The Assassin Baby" was able to make up for past performances with a five-round decision win over former title challenger Steve Erceg on Saturday.
It was Brandon Moreno's 18th UFC fight.
READ MORE: UFC continues “Noche” series with September pay-per-view in historic location
Brandon Moreno Has More Wins Than Any Mexican UFC Fighter
Along with having the most appearances in Mexican UFC history, Moreno set a new record that went under the radar on Saturday.
With this, his 11th UFC victory, Brandon Moreno surpasses Yair Rodriguez (10) for most wins by a Mexican-born UFC fighter.
Moreno tied Rodriguez's record in November with a masterclass performance against Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton. Rodriguez does have the chance to hang on to it next month, provided the former interim champion wins against Bellator 'GOAT' Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314.
Lupita Godinez ties former champ at UFC Mexico
Not far behind Mexico's male champions are Alexa Grasso, the former women's flyweight champ, Irene Aldana, and Lupita Godinez, who fought on Moreno's undercard in Mexico City.
Godinez tied the Mexican women's UFC win record at 8 by defeating Julia Polastri in an all-out war.
Grasso and Aldana both debuted in the UFC in 2016, making the tie even more impressive for Godinez considering the fact she didn't arrive until five years later. Since then, it's been 13 fights in less than 4 years for Guadalajara's Godinez.
READ MORE: UFC star bathed opponent in blood after she found out husband cheated on her
At this rate, it may not be long before Lupita Godinez ties Brandon Moreno.
More MMA Knockout News
- Jorge Masvidal eyes UFC title, but one fight needs to happen first
- Alex Pereira suggests major UFC rule overhaul to stop boring fights
- UFC parts ways with heavyweight knockout artist after 4-year ban
- Cain Velasquez offered multi-fight contract 'as soon as he's free' from prison
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing