The UFC White House event is still a go, but, as with every unprecedented card, there will always be changes. According to a Puck News report Monday, the South Lawn summer event in Washington, D.C., is transitioning from Sunday, June 14, to Friday, June 26.

UFC CEO Dana White denied this late Tuesday, however.

Dana White denies the White House card has changed date. pic.twitter.com/hxy5EfXfwL — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) February 25, 2026

"Media is so full of s***," White wrote on his Instagram Story.

If the date is changed, the rationale is not explicit, but Friday UFC events are not uncommon. In fact, it was tradition for many of the pre-Zuffa UFC events in the 1990s and, eventually, the early-2000s, when current UFC CEO Dana White took over as president at UFC 30, which took place Feb. 23, 2001.

For the better part of the last 27 years, though, the promotion has consistently run its events Saturday nights, making the card appointment viewing in the evenings all year long with only nine off weekends a year.

Amid all the speculation, the promotion has not officially announced any fights as the calendar shifts to March come Sunday. Even though there isn't direct clarity, White said the UFC has "options" for how the card may look.

Dana White & Donald Trump Have Remained In Touch During White House Preparation

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White (left) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Upon meeting with President Donald Trump, White said that only "logistics" were discussed, but not the actual card itself, when speaking to reporters at UFC Houston after the fights had concluded this past Saturday. White also clarified what the event's status was following Zuffa Boxing 03 nine days ago.

"We have two different options laid out and the matchmaking process is already laid out," White said.

Even though Trump has his favorite UFC fighters, he has not publicly stated who he'd prefer to see fight while overlooking the South Lawn, White House, and Washington Monument.

Leading up to the event, the Puck News report confirmed there would be weigh-ins and a press conference to be held at the Lincoln Memorial, with details still unknown.

As far as a broadcaster is concerned, White told The Mac Life last December that Paramount+ would air the event, with potentially select fights on CBS concerning the undercard portion.

How Can Fans Watch UFC White House Card?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

"Listen, we’re on Paramount+," White said. "There will be some fights on CBS, but we’re on Paramount+.”

With details beginning to trickle out, it's likely only a matter of time before the event is signed, sealed, and delivered, with bells and whistles included.

When that may be, though, is a far different question. Eventually, though, it will come to fruition, and it's more than likely going to be a big spectacle rather than a traditional UFC event. But all of that remains to be seen until the fights actually happen.

Only time will tell.