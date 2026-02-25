UFC Expected to Spend Triple Sphere Event Cost to Host White House Card

The UFC White House event is not a walk in the park for anyone involved. Similar to the UFC's Sphere event, it's a multi-million-dollar production. Puck News reported Monday that it will cost $60 million to put together, as the event is scheduled for President Donald Trump's birthday — Sunday, June 14, from the South Lawn in Washington, D.C.

UFC CEO Dana White promised the event would be a "one-of-one" attraction and has the makings of being one of the biggest events in the promotion's history, if not ever.

Dana White Hypes Up UFC White House Event

Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; CEO of the UFC Dana White and the President of the United States Donald Trump talk before the Gastelum versus Pyfer fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"I love one-of-one type events like we did at the Sphere last year for UFC Noche," White told Fox News. "This is a one-of-one incredible opportunity not only for the fans, for the sport, but for the fighters. For the fighters to be able to be a part of something like this, it's incredible. And then for the fans, I mean, to come to Washington, D.C., all week and go to these historic places and be able to, you know, enjoy UFC and, you know, all the history that D.C. has, it's a one-of-one experience."

White said that with the logistics of the event, the limited spacing shouldn't discourage those interested in making the trip from attending, even if it means not getting into the event itself.

The promotion is still planning to use "The Elipse" to host additional fans (up to 85,000) to watch the event in a viewing party-style fashion right outside the venue itself.

Dana White Promises Huge Festivities For UFC White House Card

Zuffa LLC

"It's going to be awesome," White added. "And it's one of those events, no matter what side you're on, come hang in Washington, D.C., for the week. Take your family around. Take in all the history. And then, whether you get into the fight or you go over to the Ellipse, it's going to be a special night."

White says it's going to be more than just an event. Think rock concert mixed with a sporting event, and everything in between.

"We're going to have a stage where music – you know, we'll have bands playing all day," White said. "And then people will be able to bring blankets and, you know, lay around and watch the fights. We'll have screens up everywhere for everybody. We're literally going to take over Washington, D.C., that week."

We'll see how the takeover plays out. As of now, though, the countdown continues, as there are 110 days until the event becomes a reality.