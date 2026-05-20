Dana White Details Shockingly Unexpected UFC White House Red Flag

Whether loved or hated, UFC CEO Dana White is a straight-shooter. This was no different in a deep-dive interview of the Boardroom podcast, where White recalled a recent trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump ahead of UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday, June 14, on the South Lawn of the White House.

During the visit with Trump, White recalled being frightened by a seemingly uncontrollable problem: the contingency plan to prevent bugs (particularly gnats) from interfering with the fights themselves.

UFC CEO Dana White Shares Massive Concern Before White House Event

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"So President Trump just opened The Rose Garden two nights ago," White said. "He invited me to dinner there. The amount of gnats that are flying around, I'm like, 'Holy s**t.' As soon as I got on the plane, I got on the phone with my head of production and said, 'Yeah, let me tell you about the gnat situation tonight.' When you're a fighter, think about that lighting grid and the claw we're going to have [and] the amount of power in the lights. Moths, gnats, and God knows what else, fighters trying to deal with that."

White has notoriously been against outdoor stadium fights. In an infamous July 2011 video blog showcasing behind-the-scenes footage of UFC 132, he was seen in the MGM Grand Garden Arena green room waiting for an HBO Boxing match to start, pitting Wladimir Klitschko vs. David Haye. The fight took place in Germany, which saw Klitschko win a unanimous decision.

White quickly became disinterested in the build-up to the fight, sharing that "we [the UFC] don't do outdoor stadiums."

Fast-forward 15 years: the UFC is breaking its own rules in the U.S. MMA's audience continues to grow. It's something White can handle.

UFC CEO Dana White Knows What Hurdles His Team Faces

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"In your mouth, in your nose, while you're trying to fight. I was telling Craig, my head of production, I'm like, 'Maybe we put fans in, because gnats have a bad time in the wind,'" White said. "I don't know. These are all the little details we have to think about. That's why I don't like fighting outside ever."

The promotion has under 30 days to do exactly that. Besides the weather concern, the UFC was adamant that it would still continue its event as long as lightning wasn't a problem. Now, it has to make sure that it doesn't derail the entire event altogether should bugs become a factor.

For now, there is still much unknown as the fight looms.