Conor McGregor Opens As Underdog In Way-Too-Early Max Holloway UFC 329 Fight Odds

It's finally official: former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is set to rematch Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, Saturday, July 11, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With the anticipation already beginning to build for the star-studded festivities (ones that have to be seen to be believed during a McGregor fight week), way-too-early odds have already been posted for a fight nearly 13 years in the making.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, among several other betting syndicates, McGregor opens as a +380 underdog compared to a comfortable -500 favorite clip for the former "BMF" champion in Holloway.

Conor McGregor Return Timeline To UFC

(Zuffa LLC)

McGregor has not competed in MMA in nearly five years, seeking his first win since Jan. 2020, when he also headlined in Las Vegas against Donald Cerrone. McGregor has shared history with Holloway, earning a unanimous decision in their first meeting en route to a dominant run at 145 pounds before his eventual transition to lightweight.

A trilogy fight loss to former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier was McGregor's lasting UFC image until present day. McGregor fell in the series 2-1, while also losing the trash-talking battle.

The stakes have since ramped up ahead of the fight, with both men attacking each other on social media. Holloway quote-tweeted a now-viral McGregor tweet, as the Irishman claimed he would "son" Holloway. Meanwhile, Holloway fired back by saying, "We'll find out Saturday night," building a precursor to the eventual pre-fight presser likely set for Thursday, July 9.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the fight Saturday night as UFC Vegas 117 rolled along. White delivered the goods during an Instagram Live session, encouraging those who intend to be in Vegas to secure accommodations as soon as possible. McGregor fights aren't a simple endeavor, as evidenced by initial UFC 303 tickets before McGregor withdrew vs. Michael Chandler in June 2024.

The fight is set as a five-rounder at 170 pounds, as the UFC revealed a few other fights to give the event some added weight with more to come. Besides the main event, McGregor-Holloway also features a supporting cast undercard consisting of the following:

Other UFC 329 Fights

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brendan Royval vs. Lone'er Kavanagh

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha EllisoN

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Kai Kamaka III vs. Luke Riley

Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang

We'll see if the card is as good as advertised, with 55 days to go.