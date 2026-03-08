UFC Reveals Fights For Historic White House Card

It's finally here: the UFC White House card, dubbed Freedom Fights 250, finally has clarity. It's set for Sunday, June 14, from the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., to commemorate Flag Day, President Donald Trump's birthday, and the UFC's first major milestone in the CBS/Paramount+ relationship.

The UFC kept the MMA community puzzling since last fall, when CEO Dana White announced he'd be bringing a card to the White House: a one-of-one immersive experience.

🇺🇸 The first renderings for the UFC White House event just dropped and they look INSANE 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/zxr4eZOSps — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 20, 2025

"When he called me and asked me to do it, he said, 'I want Ivanka in the middle of this,'" White told "CBS Mornings." "So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings."

Dana White Confirms Long-Awaited UFC White House Details

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White (left) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite challenging logistical hurdles, the event will move forward as planned. But White told Nina Drama Friday night that there was a small wrench in plans as a supposed planned fight "fell out." White had previously told Piers Morgan that there would be six fights on the card as opposed to 12 or 13 typically held during a weekly UFC event.

Fans began to speculate after First Round Management's Malki Kawa, who represents both former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria, tweeted an "all night negotiation" that took shapel but didn't provide further specifics.

Nonetheless, though, after months of waiting around, the UFC has finally put together the card that could define how the promotion's year is remembered.

UFC Reveals Exact White House Bout Order

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

And White told The Associated Press in collaboration with ESPN that the Paramount deal would have a direct impact following the ink becoming official this past August.

"It's definitely not run its course," White said of pay-per-view. "There were guys out there who were interested in pay-per-view, and there were guys out there that weren't. Wherever we ended up, that's what we're going to roll with."

The event features six fights, with the official bout order and details about where to watch, stream, and be part of the experience below.

Full "UFC Freedom 250" Card

Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Cyril Gane

Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukas

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

The UFC has yet to host a fight outdoors in the United States, but has done stadium shows in other territories like Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Canada, and Melbourne, Australia.

Let the countdown to the festivities officially begin.