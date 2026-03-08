UFC Reveals Fights For Historic White House Card
It's finally here: the UFC White House card, dubbed Freedom Fights 250, finally has clarity. It's set for Sunday, June 14, from the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., to commemorate Flag Day, President Donald Trump's birthday, and the UFC's first major milestone in the CBS/Paramount+ relationship.
The UFC kept the MMA community puzzling since last fall, when CEO Dana White announced he'd be bringing a card to the White House: a one-of-one immersive experience.
"When he called me and asked me to do it, he said, 'I want Ivanka in the middle of this,'" White told "CBS Mornings." "So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings."
Dana White Confirms Long-Awaited UFC White House Details
Despite challenging logistical hurdles, the event will move forward as planned. But White told Nina Drama Friday night that there was a small wrench in plans as a supposed planned fight "fell out." White had previously told Piers Morgan that there would be six fights on the card as opposed to 12 or 13 typically held during a weekly UFC event.
Fans began to speculate after First Round Management's Malki Kawa, who represents both former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria, tweeted an "all night negotiation" that took shapel but didn't provide further specifics.
Nonetheless, though, after months of waiting around, the UFC has finally put together the card that could define how the promotion's year is remembered.
UFC Reveals Exact White House Bout Order
And White told The Associated Press in collaboration with ESPN that the Paramount deal would have a direct impact following the ink becoming official this past August.
"It's definitely not run its course," White said of pay-per-view. "There were guys out there who were interested in pay-per-view, and there were guys out there that weren't. Wherever we ended up, that's what we're going to roll with."
The event features six fights, with the official bout order and details about where to watch, stream, and be part of the experience below.
Full "UFC Freedom 250" Card
- Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje
- Alex Pereira vs. Cyril Gane
- Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler
- Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukas
- Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia
The UFC has yet to host a fight outdoors in the United States, but has done stadium shows in other territories like Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Canada, and Melbourne, Australia.
Let the countdown to the festivities officially begin.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.Follow @zainbando99