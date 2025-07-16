Dana White teases global shift for UFC’s next broadcast deal
UFC CEO Dana White is set for world domination.
The fighting mogul has a stranglehold on MMA and now makes his mark in Jiu Jitsu and boxing. White promotes arguably the biggest fight in recent memory, Canelo vs. Terence Crawford, later this year, and has plans to expand the UFC to levels we haven't seen before.
UFC is set to secure another broadcast deal, and White explained that the new platform will 'more than likely' take the product to a larger, global scale.
Dana White teases new global scope for UFC broadcast partner
UFC is a phenomenon; the promotion has back-to-back sellout events and plans for the White House. Despite this, it can be argued that the sport is a mile wide, an inch deep.
You'd be hard-pressed to find an average fan who can name all of the promotion's champions, let alone some of the talent in the rankings.
Speaking on Full Send, White teased that the new broadcast partner could put the product on the right track for global appeal.
"[...] More than likely we're going to end up with a platform that is way more global than we are now," White said. "... We're in the middle of talks... We'll see how it plays out."
The current deal with ESPN is set to expire at the end of the year. Until then, fans ruminate about UFC broadcast deals with Netflix, Amazon, and other generalized platforms.
Earlier this year, White explained, "When the window opens, we’ll obviously start talking to lots of different people and we’ll see what the options are out there. We’ve said this every time. There could be a time when we end up on several different networks like all other sports do.
”[...] Most of the times when you do these deals, you’re catering to what the network needs. Plus they’ll have other programming, other sports that they’re already committed to at certain times and seasons and whatever it may be. It always changes. It doesn’t matter to me.”
