UFC CEO Dana White reacts to controversial Derrick Lewis stoppage

UFC CEO Dana White isn't overthinking the controversial finish between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville.

The July 12 Fight Night concluded with a signature Lewis knockout, extending his UFC knockout record to sixteen. However, fight fans couldn't help but question Jason Herzog's stoppage of the fight, right as Teixeira clawed his way to the feet and looked ready to continue.

White doesn't think it's all that notable.

Derrick Lewis gestures, cutting his throat, after defeating Tallison Teixeira
Dana White offers candid reaction to Derrick Lewis' Nashville knockout

Speaking to collective media at the UFC Nashville post-fight press conference, White gave his candid thoughts on the stoppage.

"I thought the stoppage was a little fast," White admitted. "But it is what it is."

Early stoppages are a dubious topic in combat sports, especially MMA. In this case, Teixeira was dropped by heavy shots, and barely recovered after committing a huge foul by grabbing the cage to find his footing. Herzog had the choice to pause the fight and punish the foul, or call it a TKO.

Herzog also had the tall task of settling matters between Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo earlier this year.

Where the topic becomes extra contentious is the 'fighting spirit' debate, namely when fighters come back from unthinkable odds. It's easy to believe referees sometimes steal opportunities from fighters to come back into the fight, whereas they're just looking out for their best interests.

The best example of a comeback in the UFC Octagon is Pat Barry against Cheick Kongo.

