Dana White says historic UFC event sold out in 'one minute'
UFC CEO Dana White alleges that the promotion's foray into China later this year has already been a commercial success.
The UFC hasn't been in mainland China since 2019, and announced the news earlier this year that they'd be visiting Shanghai for a Fight Night event on August 23. White later revealed that Mingyang Zhang would headline opposite Johnny Walker, with Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling taking co-main.
According to the MMA mogul, the event sold out in less than a minute.
"The China card sold out in one minute," White revealed as part of the UFC Nashville post-event press conference.
According to Stubhub, less than one-percent of tickets are left. Seats are still available for the venue, but only in the dozens. They are also incredibly expensive, totaling four-figures per ticket, indicating that they are being scalped and resold for a higher margin.
Whether there's any truth to White's 'less than a minute' remarks, is another matter.
The eleven-fight card is set to start at 3 AM ET, on August 23 (subject to change):
- Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang; light heavy
- Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling; feather
- Michel Pereira vs. Marco Tulio; middle
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta; heavy
- Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas; fly
- Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard; light
- Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Uran Satybaldiev; light heavy
- Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson; fly
- Kenan Song vs. Kiefer Crosbie; welter
- Long Xiao vs. Su Young You; Bantam
- Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young; light
