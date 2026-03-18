Dana White Turned Down Potential Boxing Match Between Two UFC Legends

Despite Zuffa Boxing's early growth under the direction of TKO and UFC CEO Dana White, former UFC "BMF" and interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier didn't have the best experience when he tried to dip his toes back into combat sports.

And it didn't even have to do with entering the ring.

Poirier retired from the UFC following his UFC 318 loss to former "BMF" champion Max Holloway last July in New Orleans. It was a trilogy bout that saw Poirier ride off into the sunset in his home state of Louisiana in front of a sold-out crowd. It's a feeling Poirier told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan during the JRE MMA Show that he continuously thinks about, perhaps second-guessing walking away at 36 years old.

Dustin Poirier Had Near-Perfect Retirement Sendoff

Jul 19, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, UNITED STATES; Max Holloway (red gloves) fights against Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Although the MMA chapter is closed, Poirier, who has transitioned to the broadcasting and analytical side of things in his post-fighting career for Paramount+, wouldn't say no to a boxing match if the stars were alligned properly.

Unfortunately for Poirier, though, it would not be under Zuffa Boxing, despite his best intentions. Poirier said he wanted to finally make his long-awaited fight with Nate Diaz happen, as the pair were originally set to meet at UFC 230 in 2018 before a hip injury sidelined Poirier.

“Trust me, I already pitched it to them," Poirier said of Zuffa Boxing. "Me and Nate Diaz, Zuffa Boxing, let’s go. 170 [pounds] or 168, super middleweight, let’s do it. They don’t want any crossover. I think Zuffa wants to be taken seriously. They must hate money.”

Without Zuffa Boxing's wishes, Poirier will have to potentially compete elsewhere, whether under Top Rank, MVP, or Matchroom Boxing, among others.

Regardless of where, when, or against whom, Poirier intends on fulfilling a goal that he's had for several years, he said.

After UFC Career, Dustin Poirier Teases Next Move

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“That’s something I would like to do — box,” Poirier said. “I always wanted to have a couple before [I retired] but I’m still under contract, even though I’m retired, I still have a contract with the UFC."

Poirier said he understands TKO's resistance to making it more open to the UFC roster, however.

“They want to be taken by the boxing world seriously,’” Poirier said. “And I think if you open that door of an MMA guy fighting in Zuffa Boxing, every guy on the roster, every girl on the roster, is going to want to do the same. It just becomes a mess, I think.”

We'll see if the narrative changes, but it appears Poirier is going to have to play the waiting game before officially transitioning to the squared-circle.