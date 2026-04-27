UFC Star Conor McGregor Takes Aim at Doubters in Latest UFC Return Fight Promise

Despite there being no concrete updates regarding his next fight, UFC star Conor McGregor continues to promise fans that his comeback is for real this time.

Still the most recognizable name in MMA to anyone outside of the combat sports world, McGregor is now closing in on five years on the sidelines since losing his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

One constant throughout McGregor’s ongoing absence from fighting has been his frequent activity on social media, and as of late the former two-division UFC champion has been posting about his intention to return to fighting in the very near future.

Conor McGregor Returning to UFC "Whether They Like it or Not"

Keeping with his recent trend, McGregor has shared another batch of sparring photos on Instagram and included a caption that seems directly targeted at those questioning whether or not the Irishman is actually serious about a UFC return.

"Legs still sharper than a guillotine. Training with the young wolves, sharpening the blade. The return is coming whether they like it or not."

While the part of the caption mentioning his legs seems more tailored towards his kicking game, it also brings to mind the fact that it was a broken ankle that brought a halt to McGregor’s last bout with Poirier and was the initial obstacle that kicked off his lengthy hiatus from fighting.

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following an injury in his loss against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

McGregor’s social media activity has unsurprisingly opened plenty of internet speculation around a UFC comeback, and that’s resulted in questions being posed to UFC CEO Dana White regarding the return of the promotion’s biggest star.

Who Could Conor McGregor Fight in UFC Return?

Like “The Notorious”, White also hasn’t been able to provide anything concrete, but he does appear optimistic about the prospect of McGregor returning at some point before the end of the year.

With the UFC White House event, dubbed “UFC Freedom 250", off the table for him, the current expectation is that the UFC could be looking into the prospect of having McGregor headline UFC 329 during this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor is greeted by Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

McGregor was previously booked to meet his opposing The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 in the summer of 2024 before withdrawing with a toe injury, and Chandler is now set to meet Mauricio Ruffy on the aforementioned White House card.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler shake hands on the set of The Ultimate Fighter. | (via Zuffa LLC)

One prospective opponent that’s popped up in MMA headlines as of late is former featherweight and “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway, who dropped a decision to “The Notorious” in 2013 as part of McGregor’s run to the UFC featherweight belt.