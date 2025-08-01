MMA Knockout

Retired UFC legend Dustin Poirier teases plans for post-fighting career

"The Diamond" took to social media to reveal his next steps.

Zain Bando

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Poirier reacts after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Poirier reacts after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dustin Poirier recently broke his silence with a career retrospective following his retirement fight against Max Holloway, where he lost a decision but still wound up winning the series 2-1 last month at UFC 318 in New Orleans.

Poirier is already looking ahead toward the future. Although he will no longer be competing at the highest level of the sport, he plans to stick around MMA in a slightly different capacity: commentary.

He won't be doing commentary along the lines of of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, or Laura Sanko. He'll be doing desk work, which could see him paired with legendary ex-boxing commentator-turned-trainer Teddy Atlas, Karyn Bryant, Michael Chiesa, Chris Weidman, and others.

Dustin Poirier Reflects On MMA Journey

Poirier plans to stick aroun
Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev (red gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk; going to start focusing on that now," Poirier wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Poirier has already made selective appearances doing desk work at various pay-per-views, but given his announcement, it seems clear he'll be around the sport for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: UFC signs world champion with undefeated MMA record for Rio Fight Night

"I'm forever grateful to have walked this path and the lessons I've learned will be with me until my heart stops," Poirier said. "I'm not sure what's next but I'll do what you taught me, continue to walk confidently into the unknown."

Dustin Poirier Remains "Happy" With His Career

Poirier speaks openly about his caree
Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) after the fight against Islam Makhachev (red gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Poirier told MMA Knockout last April how grateful he would be to have the opportunity to remain in the sport if given the chance. Now, he can.

“This fight journey is a crazy one, and it has been amazing," Poirier said. The journey has been amazing. The ups. The downs. All of it, man. I'm just appreciative of the opportunities I've had. The performances I've put together. My ability to adapt and grow and keep pushing forward. You know, hindsight looking at it, man, I'm really happy with everything, honestly.”

More MMA Knockout News

Undefeated fighter steps in to save Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event

Reinier de Ridder hits Paulo Costa with savage callout after Abu Dhabi win

Ilia Topuria leaves UFC legends stunned with refusal to face top contender

Robert Whittaker sends first message since Reinier de Ridder loss

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/News