Retired UFC legend Dustin Poirier teases plans for post-fighting career
Dustin Poirier recently broke his silence with a career retrospective following his retirement fight against Max Holloway, where he lost a decision but still wound up winning the series 2-1 last month at UFC 318 in New Orleans.
Poirier is already looking ahead toward the future. Although he will no longer be competing at the highest level of the sport, he plans to stick around MMA in a slightly different capacity: commentary.
He won't be doing commentary along the lines of of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, or Laura Sanko. He'll be doing desk work, which could see him paired with legendary ex-boxing commentator-turned-trainer Teddy Atlas, Karyn Bryant, Michael Chiesa, Chris Weidman, and others.
Dustin Poirier Reflects On MMA Journey
"Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk; going to start focusing on that now," Poirier wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter).
Poirier has already made selective appearances doing desk work at various pay-per-views, but given his announcement, it seems clear he'll be around the sport for the foreseeable future.
"I'm forever grateful to have walked this path and the lessons I've learned will be with me until my heart stops," Poirier said. "I'm not sure what's next but I'll do what you taught me, continue to walk confidently into the unknown."
Dustin Poirier Remains "Happy" With His Career
Poirier told MMA Knockout last April how grateful he would be to have the opportunity to remain in the sport if given the chance. Now, he can.
“This fight journey is a crazy one, and it has been amazing," Poirier said. The journey has been amazing. The ups. The downs. All of it, man. I'm just appreciative of the opportunities I've had. The performances I've put together. My ability to adapt and grow and keep pushing forward. You know, hindsight looking at it, man, I'm really happy with everything, honestly.”
