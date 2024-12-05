Dana White Unveils Championship Double-Header for UFC 311 in Los Angeles
The UFC announcements we've been waiting for are finally here.
Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan Tops Off LA Card
Days away from the final pay-per-view of the year and one month out from UFC 311, UFC CEO Dana White broke the news for not one, but two title fights kicking off 2025.
The world's best lightweights take center stage in Los Angeles, as champion Islam Makhachev meets #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch nearly six years in the making.
Makhachev took the first contest versus a debuting Tsarukyan by unanimous decision back in 2019, in a competitive fight that earned both men Fight of the Night honors. Tsarukyan was 22 when he fought Makhachev on short notice, clawing his way to the top of the division ever since with a razor-close win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in his last outing.
UFC 311 marks Makhachev's fourth-straight title defense, his first fight since June, where the Dagestani submitted perennial contender Dustin Poirier with a D'arce choke at UFC 302.
Bantamweight Title On The Line
The past, present, and future of Khabib Nurmagomedov's team will be well-represented on the west coast with the former champ in the corner, Makhachev the headliner, and Khabib's cousin Umar fighting for his first world title against bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event.
The 28-year-old Umar Nurmagomedov enters the Octagon undefeated at 18-0 with one ranked win in the bantamweight division, an impressive performance turned in against top contender Cory Sandhagen in August.
While Dvalishvili doesn't think Nurmagomedov is the most deserving of a title shot, the newly-crowned champ as of September has maintained he'd fight whoever the UFC gave him - albeit he had wished for a return in March instead. But, we don't always get what we want, as "The Machine" works overtime to make a four-month turnaround after dethroning Sean O'Malley at UFC 306.
Highly-renowned for his seemingly unlimited cardio and insane pressure, we'll see how Dvalishvili's style does against someone as well-rounded as Nurmagomedov, whose grappling and striking have so far been second to none.
UFC 311 takes place on Jan. 25 at the Intuit Dome from Los Angeles, CA.
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.