‘Straight Dog to Me’ - Alexandre Pantoja Praised for Fighting Debutant at UFC 310
As we're quickly finding out in 2024, Alexandre Pantoja isn't scared of anyone.
Lower-ranked contender? Promotional newcomer? No problem for the UFC Flyweight Champion, as Pantoja (28-5) enters his third title defense (second this year) against the debuting and highly-touted Kai Asakura in the main event of UFC 310 this Saturday from Las Vegas.
Din Thomas: "We Call Him A Dog... That's An Understatement"
Asakura (21-4) might not be as well known in the States, but fans love him over in Japan, where Asakura reigned as RIZIN's bantamweight champion. It's the best in the east vs. the best in the west, and Pantoja's sure getting his flowers for fighting whoever the UFC puts in front of him.
"We call him a dog, and I think that's an understatement," former UFC fighter and analyst Din Thomas said of Pantoja on Sirius XM Fight Nation. "We're just looking at his fighting style when we say he's a dog. But think about the position he's been put in to headline this card— risking his belt."
"He's putting his belt on the line against a guy who's never fought in the UFC before. Think about that. Now compare that to guys who refused to fight Belal Muhammad, who was on, like, a 9-fight winning streak. Even before that, Leon Edwards, who was on a 9-fight winning streak, guys who were like, 'Oh, they didn't earn it. They didn't deserve it....'"
Even with Asakura's accomplishments halfway across the world, the risk is higher than the reward for the reigning, defending Pantoja. But, with 10 wins over ranked flyweights (including exhibitions on The Ultimate Fighter), "The Cannibal" has to eat someway or another.
"This guy comes in 0 fights in the UFC, and Pantoja is like, 'Sign him up. I'm gonna finish him...'" Thomas said of the champion's willingness to fight Asakura. "If that doesn't scream dog to you - a guy who's gonna put his life on the line for our entertainment, I don't know what to call him. That's straight dog to me."
