UFC's Bryce Mitchell Talks 'Period of Growth' Following Insane Knockout Loss

Bryce Mitchell fights Kron Gracie at UFC 310 on December 7.

‘Thug Nasty’ Bryce Mitchell returns at UFC 310 this weekend after a year away from the Octagon, following one of the most devastating knockout losses in UFC history to Josh Emmett.

The Arkansas native gets a second chance to shine as he faces Kron Gracie on the main card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gracie, who carries the legendary family name synonymous with the pioneers of modern UFC, has a 1-2 record in the promotion, making this a seemingly favorable matchup for the No. 13-ranked Mitchell. However, in MMA, no opponent should ever be underestimated.

Even still, Mitchell believes his time away from fighting has been "the largest period of growth.":

"I really wasn't injured. For about a month I didn't train very hard after that fight [with Emmett]," Mitchell told the UFC. "You know I got hit pretty hard... I think it was time that I needed."

Mitchell was on the warpath before running into future-champion Ilia Topuria in December 2022. He racked up a five-fight winning streak against big names such as Edson Barboza and Andre Fili, and even notched a twister submission against Matt Sayles.

Grappling is Mitchell's specialty, and he’ll have ample opportunity to showcase his growth and skills against Gracie, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, on December 7.

"I think he's [Gracie] very tough, very durable," Mitchell remarked. "I don't take him lightly."

