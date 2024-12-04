UFC's Bryce Mitchell Talks 'Period of Growth' Following Insane Knockout Loss
‘Thug Nasty’ Bryce Mitchell returns at UFC 310 this weekend after a year away from the Octagon, following one of the most devastating knockout losses in UFC history to Josh Emmett.
The Arkansas native gets a second chance to shine as he faces Kron Gracie on the main card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gracie, who carries the legendary family name synonymous with the pioneers of modern UFC, has a 1-2 record in the promotion, making this a seemingly favorable matchup for the No. 13-ranked Mitchell. However, in MMA, no opponent should ever be underestimated.
Even still, Mitchell believes his time away from fighting has been "the largest period of growth.":
"I really wasn't injured. For about a month I didn't train very hard after that fight [with Emmett]," Mitchell told the UFC. "You know I got hit pretty hard... I think it was time that I needed."
Mitchell was on the warpath before running into future-champion Ilia Topuria in December 2022. He racked up a five-fight winning streak against big names such as Edson Barboza and Andre Fili, and even notched a twister submission against Matt Sayles.
Grappling is Mitchell's specialty, and he’ll have ample opportunity to showcase his growth and skills against Gracie, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, on December 7.
"I think he's [Gracie] very tough, very durable," Mitchell remarked. "I don't take him lightly."
