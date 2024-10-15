Daniel Cormier Shares Key Advice Amid Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker Talks
Daniel Cormier has some advice amid a potential showdown between Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker.
McGregor was recently in attendance for a BKFC event and got to rub shoulders with Hooker. The two seemingly had a positive meetup and discussed potentially sharing the Octagon with one another. McGregor went as far as to tell Bloody Elbow that the bout will take place in February 2025.
If that fight ends up happening, Cormier knows who he is leaning towards.
Daniel Cormier Thinks Dan Hooker Could Defeat Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier took to his YouTube channel to discuss the chatter surrounding a potential clash between Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker. The UFC Hall of Famer had some advice for Hooker, and it looks like he's leaning towards "The Hangman" to get the job done.
"Put the damage on him," Cormier said. "This dude, if he has the ability to fight McGregor he should take it. I don't care that he says that they're friends. I don't care that he says that they're cut from the same cloth. If that fight is presented he has to take it because as you said red panty night is real, and if he can get a McGregor fight, honestly, at this point, I think he might beat him. I really think he might actually beat him."
McGregor has not entered the Octagon since 2021. He suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, Hooker is riding a three-fight winning streak. He's coming off a split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot back in August.
