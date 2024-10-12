MMA Knockout

Ben Whittaker Falls Over Ropes in Controversial End to Riyadh Fight

Whittaker vs. Cameron is ruled a split draw after fighters fall over the ropes.

Ben Whittaker's ninth professional fight has ended in controversy, as the West Bromwich prospect careened over the ropes with Liam Cameron at the end of the fifth round in their October 12 fight.

Whittaker was deemed unable to continue after seemingly suffering a leg injury. 'The Surgeon' left the ring in a wheelchair before scorecards were announced to decide the result.

58-57 Whittaker, 58-57 Cameron, 58-58 DRAW

The result comes as a big disappointment to viewers who saw Cameron picking up momentum. 'Cannonball' was soundly outworking Whittaker in founds four and five, clipping him from range and on the inside. It seemed as though the Riyadh fight was heading for an upset as Cameron came into the fight as a +940 underdog.

