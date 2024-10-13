Conor McGregor Reveals Surprise Date and Opponent for UFC Return
Conor McGregor just dropped a bombshell of a news update regarding his UFC return.
The former two-division UFC Champion is currently overseas promoting the BKFC's debut in Marbella, Spain and has been making headlines all week long, but none bigger than this one as McGregor claims he's ready to make the walk to the Octagon again early next year.
McGregor's New Timeframe For "The Greatest Comeback"
Forced out of his summer showdown with Michael Chandler due to injury, McGregor is now targeting a February return, moving on from original opponent Chandler altogether.
"February 1st, Saudi Arabia," McGregor told Bloody Elbow's Donagh Corby following BKFC Spain on Saturday.
When asked who he'll be fighting next, McGregor answered with UFC Lightweight contender Dan Hooker.
Hooker Has Another Opponent?
McGregor's return announcement seems to be news for Hooker, as "Hangman" teased his own comeback just moments before.
“I’ve got an opponent early next year that I’m focused on," Hooker told Bloody Elbow prior to McGregor's comments. "[McGregor is] just a busy man. From coming over here and seeing all the things that he’s got going on, if I had that amount of businesses and that much money I don’t think you’d catch me anywhere near a cage for the rest of my days."
Dan Hooker just recently became an option for McGregor following his win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, which vaulted the fan-favorite fighter back into the lightweight Top 5.
Flying across the world to Spain to corner his friend, Hooker recently said on Fox Sports Australia that he'd try to get a conversation going with McGregor about a potential fight, one we may see next February.
As for Michael Chandler, the former Bellator Champion will meet not McGregor in his next time out, but former foe Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 309 on Nov. 16. Win, lose, or draw, we'll see if their paths cross in 2025.
