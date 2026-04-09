Debuting MMA Fighter Brutally Finishes Two Opponents to Win One-Night Tournament

It’s not every day you see a fighter storm into the ranks of professional MMA by winning two fights in one night.

Saturday’s UFC 327 card in Miami, FL and its headlining light heavyweight title fight may be the clear highlight of this week’s MMA slate, but there’s also plenty of action on offer over the next few days from the likes of the PFL, ONE Championship, Oktagon, Cage Warriors, RIZIN, and ACA, plus a number of high-profile boxing matches.

One event that may have flown under the radar for all but the most hardcore combat sports fans was Wednesday’s Centurion FC 28, which took place at the Transamerica Expo in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Yuri Popeye Stops 2 Opponents To Win Centurion FC Tournament

Featuring a number of MMA bouts as well as in-cage boxing and kickboxing offerings, Centurion FC 28 was highlighted by a one-night welterweight MMA tournament featuring four combatants.

One of the opening fights for the tournament saw Yuri Popeye step into the cage to make his professional MMA debut against Guilherme Severo, who came into the night following back-to-back finishes that brought his overall record to 10-3.

Unintimidated by Severo’s experience advantage, Popeye backed the 38-year-old to the cage during the second round and advanced to the welterweight tournament finals with a brutal combination that saw him rip Severo’s body with a left hand before he immediately came upstairs with a thunderous right hook (h/t to the only and only @Grabaka_Hitman).

The brutal walk-off knockout was an impressive pro debut by the standards of any fighter, but Popeye also needed to immediately settle himself and prepare to fight again later that same night.

Facing Luciano Oliveira in the welterweight finals after Oliveira defeated Elismar Lima, Popeye showed that he’s far more than just a knockout threat. After forcing Oliveira into a desperate takedown attempt, Popeye softened him up with a few punches before he locked up a choke and forced a quick tap from the MMA veteran.

Popeye did have to weather some strikes from Oliveira during the opening round before finding the finish in the second frame, and he unsurprisingly was wearing a bit of damage on his face after competing twice in one night. He’s rightfully earned some time off after an incredible debut, and hardcore MMA fans will likely be keeping a close eye on him to see what the next step of his still-young career may bring.