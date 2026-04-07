New Face Surprisingly Breaks Into UFC Rankings After Latest UFC Fight Night Card

Following a fairly low-profile UFC Fight Night card, the UFC has made a couple of interesting adjustments to its official rankings.

The world’s leading MMA promotion is set to return to Miami this weekend for a UFC 327 event that still looks fairly stacked on paper even after losing a flyweight title fight between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira, but last weekend the UFC was home at the Meta APEX for a UFC Vegas 115 show that was fairly light on major stars.

The most significant action came in the main and co-main events, as former title challengers Renato Moicano and Virna Jandiroba both put on decisive showings against Chris Duncan and Tabatha Ricci.

Renato Moicano Moves Up After Dominant UFC Vegas 115 Win

Following a second-round submission against Duncan in the UFC Vegas 115 main event, Moicano moved up one place in the UFC lightweight rankings to #9.

Renato Moicano (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jalin Turner (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The matchup with Moicano was a major opportunity for Duncan to break into the lightweight Top 15, as the Scotsman came into his first UFC main event after winning four-straight fights. Mauricio Ruffy fell one spot to #10 with Moicano’s minor rise, and Rafael Fiziev also dropped one place down to #11.

“I'm gonna make my performances speak for myself.”



Renato Moicano (@MoicanoUFC) credits a disciplined training camp for his submission win over Chris Duncan at #UFCVegas115 and shares a few names he’d like to face next.



Results, highlights & more ➡️ https://t.co/oo34EjDnIi pic.twitter.com/ItldHsJ55w — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 5, 2026

In two changes entirely unrelated to the results at UFC Vegas 115, Anthony Hernandez also dropped one place to #7 in the official middleweight rankings and Miranda Maverick fell a single spot to #10 at women’s flyweight.

Bia Mesquita Debuts In Rankings After Two UFC Fights

Although a unanimous decision win over Ricci failed to move Jandiroba up from her current #3 spot at strawweight, there was some other minor movement in the UFC’s 115 lbs. weight class.

Virna Jandiroba (red gloves) after her win over Mallory Martin (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Capital One Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

UFC Vegas 115 saw Jandiroba rebound from her failed bid to claim the vacant strawweight belt in a meeting with Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321, and Ricci fell one spot to #8 after failing to stifle the Brazilian’s grappling in Las Vegas. Former title challenger Amanda Lemos swapped spots with Ricci and moved up one place to #7 in the strawweight division.

Bia Mesquita during her fight with Irina Alekseeva. | (Zuffa LLC)

There was also a surprise change in the official women’s bantamweight rankings, as Bia Mesquita unexpectedly broke in at #15. The IBBJF Hall of Famer only has two UFC fights to her name but won both of them via submission, and her debut in the rankings comes shortly after news broke that she'll return to the Octagon on June 20 to meet Melissa Mullins.