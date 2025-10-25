DraftKings Promo Code Offer for UFC 321: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months of NBA League Pass
Saturday's UFC 321 pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi features an incredible 13-fight card headlined by heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall facing former interim champ Ciryl Gane. New users can capitalize on this premier fight card with a DraftKings promo code offer that unlocks $300 in bonus bets if you win, plus three months of NBA League Pass.
This welcome promotion is perfectly timed for Oct. 25, allowing bettors to wager on the heavyweight title fight and other compelling matchups across multiple weight classes while taking advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code details for UFC 321 betting
No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this new-user promo, which delivers substantial value for UFC 321 wagering. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the promotion. If your initial wager on Aspinall vs. Gane or any other UFC 321 fight wins, DraftKings will credit your account with 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in additional betting power.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Winning bettors receive $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues arise.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings and expire seven days after issuance.
- All users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass codes must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you place a $5 bet on Tom Aspinall to defeat Ciryl Gane and the heavyweight champion wins, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If Gane pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you'll still receive the NBA League Pass benefit, but no bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for UFC 321
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus before UFC 321 begins:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager on any UFC 321 market or other available sports betting options.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your original winnings while your $300 in bonus bets are credited to your account.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days and withdraw any resulting winnings after wagering requirements are met.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet outcome.
New users can learn more about this sportsbook's features and betting options in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions
DraftKings regularly offers existing customers various bonuses, profit boosts, and enhanced odds opportunities beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily promotions, same-game parlay boosts, and sport-specific bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and offers provide additional value for regular bettors looking to maximize their UFC 321 wagering experience.
- UFC 321 Winning Method 33% Profit Boost: Get a profit boost when betting on a winning method for UFC 321.
- DraftKings Referral Program: Refer a friend to DraftKings and get up to $100 to use on the site.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
