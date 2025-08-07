Dustin Poirier confirms return to UFC in new job on major PPV
Dustin Poirier is set for his first post-retirement UFC gig as he's set to appear during the UFC 319 broadcast on August 17.
'The Diamond' retired on the back of a trilogy defeat to Max Holloway at UFC 318, and makes a quick turnaround as a desk analyst for the Chicago-based UFC 319, featuring a middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.
Fight fans will be familiar with the role, which has been occupied by other fighting legends in Michael Chiesa, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, and Chael Sonnen. Now, it's 'The Diamond's' time to shine.
Charles Oliveira’s next fight could define his future in the UFC
Dustin Poirier confirms new desk role with UFC, set to begin in August with UFC 319
News of Poirier's UFC 319 desk job was first reported by MMA Junkie. The former lightweight star retweeted the post with an emphatic, "Let's go!" on August 7, confirming his role.
Where and when will we see Dustin Poirier at UFC 319?
Poirier will occupy a desk analyst role. He will appear on the post-fight show, and throughout the card to fill timeslots if any quick finishes or delays throw off the scheduling. It will be his duty to analyze and break down fights for the casual audience, bouncing takes between his peers.
UFC 319 is set to take place on Saturday, August 17, and features eleven fights (subject to change):
- (c) Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middleweight title
- Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico; feather
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page; middle
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; welter
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; middle
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez; straw
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middle
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreira; light
- Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; light
