Dricus Du Plessis admits pressure is real ahead of Khamzat Chimaev fight
Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 is a case of an immovable object taking on an unstoppable force.
The defending champion,' Stillknocks', is undefeated in the UFC, upsetting the oddsmakers on numerous occasions to claim the middleweight belt. 14-0 Chimaev has been a force in the promotion, from unprecedented activity in his debut year to crushing the jaw of Robert Whittaker.
South Africa's Du Plessis admits the pressure is real, but going home without the belt is 'not an option.'
Dricus Du Plessis: Losing 'not an option' versus Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319
Known for being somewhat of a marauder in the Octagon, Du Plessis brings a cerebral mindset to the biggest fight of his career in Chicago.
"For me, pressure is such a big part of the game," Du Plessis told Fox 32. "If you don't feel any pressure, then you don't care enough. For me, the pressure comes from me putting a high expectation on myself. . . Going back home without it [my belt] is not an option for me.
"The pressure is there, not only to win, but to perform to the best of my abilities. And being better than the previous outing."
UFC 319 full card
UFC 319 proceeds with eleven fights on August 16, subject to change.
- (c) Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middleweight title
- Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico; feather
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page; middle
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; welter
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; middle
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez; straw
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middle
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreira; light
- Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; light
