Eddie Hearn Blasts UFC's Dana White For Backing Out Of Boxing Fight

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn has undergone a recent feud with UFC CEO Dana White, a rivalry Hearn claims was largely started by White, following his introduction into the sport of boxing with Zuffa Boxing.

White then challenged Hearn to a boxing match to settle differences, including the promotion's acquisition of Conor Benn, a 25-1 pro who primarily competes at super welterweight and cruiserweight. Benn's last win came this past Saturday on Netflix, earning a decision win against Regis Prograis, who fell to 30-4 and retired after the loss.

Benn was reportedly paid $15 million to fight Prograis before eventually signing a long-term deal with Zuffa Boxing last Friday.

Conor Benn Caught In Middle Of Dana White-Eddie Hearn Rivalry

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White has been vocal about Hearn's motive to fight him, which Hearn decided to turn back in his favor.

"Listen, Eddie says a lot of dumb sh*t,” White told reporters after UFC Winnipeg. "I’m getting used to it. Eddie said that me and him are the biggest fight in boxing. Therein lies the problem with boxing, and the fact that a fight promoter who’s actually put on big fights and has a stable of good fighters would say something that f****** stupid is starting to not be as shocking as it was in the beginning.”

Hearn disagreed, telling the media following Ben Whittaker's win against

Braian Nahuel Suarez on Saturday that White is choosing to back out of a boxing match against him, and not the other way around.

“Listen, p***y. " Hearn said of White. "You called me out, I accepted. Where’s your balls gone, p***y? Unfortunately, Dana White backed out of the fight.”

It appears the fight is dead, at least for now.

Dana White Goes Off On MMA & Boxing Media

Apr 18, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA; UFC CEO Dana White talks to the media after the fight between Gilbert Burns (red gloves) and Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

White even took a shot at the Benn doubters after the blockbuster signing.

"Number two, everybody’s talking s*** about Conor Benn and the deal that we made,” White said, sharing he enjoyed Benn's performance.

White said he is unimpressed by seeing the combat sports community turning against his product, too.

"I will say this like I said a few months ago: sit back, watch what we do this year, and then judge us by our body of work at the end of the year," White said. "I said that a few months ago and look where we are now and what we’re doing.”

Better yet, White called out the MMA and boxing media in a fashion only White can deliver, whether loved or hated.

"Just because you have $35 and can start a f****** website, and do a podcast means you’re some type of expert," White said laughing. "You guys should be running f****** Bellator and PFL and ONE FC. Go help these guys out man."

And, yet again, it's another day in combat sports with White as the UFC's figurehead.