Eddie Hearn Calls Out Dana White Over Tom Aspinall’s UFC Contract

Eddie Hearn is wasting no time going to bat for Tom Aspinall as the UFC heavyweight champion’s new manager.

Currently ranked as the UFC’s #6 pound-for-pound male fighter, Aspinall was promoted from interim to undisputed heavyweight champion last summer after Jon Jones announced his retirement from MMA and vacated the heavyweight strap.

The 33-year-old has unfortunately been sidelined since October as he recovers from double eye surgery following his UFC 321 meeting with Ciryl Gane, who is set to fight Alex Pereira for the interim heavyweight belt next weekend at “UFC Freedom 250”.

Eddie Hearn Sounds Off On Tom Aspinall's UFC Contract

Aspinall made major headlines in March when he signed on with Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency, and Hearn apparently has no intention of letting the UFC heavyweight champion return for the kind of money promised by his current contract.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“I’m not going to let Tom Aspinall fight for the kind of money that he’s on,” Hearn told Bloody Elbow during a press conference for Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili. “To be involved in a fight against Pereira or Gane for literally one fiftieth of the revenue for that show? F*** that, I won’t let him do it. And it’s time those UFC fighters stop being mugs and start to understand that these people are taking advantage of them. They don’t mind paying boxers all this money, but they don’t want to pay UFC fighters.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Amidst widespread fan criticism regarding the overall quality of fight cards during the new Paramount era that kicked off as of this year, UFC CEO Dana White has seemingly dedicated a large amount of his focus on helping build the “Zuffa Boxing” brand that also launched at the beginning of 2026.

Dana White Disagreed With Aspinall On UFC Return Timeline

As alluded to by Hearn, White and TKO Group Holdings have shown a willingness to splash some significant money in order to lure major names from boxing into the Zuffa ring, including former Matchroom Boxing fighter Conor Benn.

UFC CEO Dana White talks to the media after the fight between Gilbert Burns (red gloves) and Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

Fighter pay is always a major topic of discussion in MMA, and Hearn’s comments are made all the more significant and impactful given that Aspinall and White haven’t been on the best of terms following UFC 321. The UFC CEO initially claimed that Aspinall would be able to make a fairly quick turnaround after eye pokes brought an end to his fight with Gane. Since then, Aspinall has made it clear that he has no intention of fighting again until his eyes are fully healed.

Tom Aspinall (red gloves) reacts to defeating Marcin Tybura (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Next Sunday’s interim heavyweight title bout between Pereira and Gane will presumably decide who Aspinall will face upon his return, and it will be interesting to see what he, Hearn, and White all have to say about the state of the UFC heavyweight division once the dust settles from the promotion’s White House event.