MMA Knockout

Edmen Shahbazyan destroys 0-3 UFC fighter, returns to win column in Las Vegas

Edmen Shahbazyan knocks out Dylan Budka in the opening round at UFC Vegas 102.

Christopher De Santiago

UFC

Edmen Shahbazyan is back, and in a big way.

Shahbazyan Scores Beautiful Finish

The once-hot UFC middleweight prospect regained some momentum on Saturday following wins and losses traded to the best in the world. Coming off a loss to Gerald Meerschaert his last time out, Shahbazyan rebounded in emphatic fashion at UFC Vegas 102.

UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Shahbazyan, 27, would fight Dylan Budka (0-2 in UFC), a younger fighter also signed from Dana White's Contender Series. A considerable step down in competition, Shahbazyan returned to form against Budka, turning off his lights with a combo in Round 1.

Two punches is all it took to wobble Budka and sent him to the ground, the referee then stopping the contest.

Youssef Zalal rates Calvin Kattar’s last performance vs. Aljamain Sterling

More UFC & MMA News

• Former UFC rival criticizes Dominick Cruz after injury, ‘Wish I would’ve retired him'

• Islam Makhachev drops update on next fight, teases 'offer' from Dana White & UFC

• (Exclusive) Fabricio Andrade talks 2025 plans after incredible MMA return at ONE 170

• Long-retired UFC Hall of Famer considers fighting again at 50 years old

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published |Modified
Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

Home/News