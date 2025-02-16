Edmen Shahbazyan destroys 0-3 UFC fighter, returns to win column in Las Vegas
Edmen Shahbazyan is back, and in a big way.
Shahbazyan Scores Beautiful Finish
The once-hot UFC middleweight prospect regained some momentum on Saturday following wins and losses traded to the best in the world. Coming off a loss to Gerald Meerschaert his last time out, Shahbazyan rebounded in emphatic fashion at UFC Vegas 102.
Shahbazyan, 27, would fight Dylan Budka (0-2 in UFC), a younger fighter also signed from Dana White's Contender Series. A considerable step down in competition, Shahbazyan returned to form against Budka, turning off his lights with a combo in Round 1.
Two punches is all it took to wobble Budka and sent him to the ground, the referee then stopping the contest.
