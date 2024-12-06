Ex-Champ Leon Edwards Called Out for Long-Awaited Grudge Match at UFC London
Leon Edwards has got options ahead of his return, arguably none more intriguing than this one.
The UFC Welterweight Champion earlier this year, Edwards lost the strap earlier in his third-straight title defense against the relentless Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. It was a home game for Birmingham's Edwards, but not at an ideal time, losing the five-round fight at 5 o'clock in the morning local time.
Back to non-title fights, Edwards is targeted to headline the next UFC event in London on Mar. 22, with an opponent still to be revealed.
Leon Edwards to Headline UFC Fight Night in London, 2025: Ex-Champ Confirms
Masvidal Targets Edwards At UFC London (Again)
Recently-retired BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal is the latest welterweight to throw his name in the hat to fight Edwards, seeing as though his old rival now reigns as the #1 contender in the division.
"[Three piece and a soda] @leonedwardsmma in London," Masvidal posted a video of their viral confrontation back at UFC London in 2019, which resulted in Masvidal punching Edwards backstage.
Bad blood flowing between the UFC stars for almost six years now, Masvidal and Edwards have still yet to share the Octagon. Edwards refused to press charges against Masvidal following their altercation, going 5-1 (1 NC) thereafter, winning the UFC welterweight title with a KO against Kamaru Usman in 2022.
As for Masvidal, "Gamebred" had a career resurgence from the altercation at UFC London in 2019, knocking out Darren Till before bloodying Edwards backstage. Masvidal would capture the fastest KO in UFC history later that summer over Ben Askren, and then the inaugural BMF Championship against Nate Diaz.
2019 was very much his banner year and Masvidal hasn't won since, suffering losses to divisional elite such as Kamaru Usman (twice), Colby Covington, and Gilbert Burns in the UFC before also falling to Nate Diaz in his pro boxing debut in July.
Jorge Masvidal has been promoting his UFC return in the last few months and is interested in fighting in Miami in April, if not against Leon Edwards at UFC London in March.
Jorge Masvidal Shares Update on UFC Return, Teases Miami Event in 2025
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Full Prelim Fight Predictions
- UFC 311 Adds Another Huge Fight, Top Lightweights Set to Clash In Los Angeles
- Tommy Fury Axes Darren Till Boxing Match Over UFC Veteran’s “Stupid MMA Tactics"
- Top UFC Contender Claims "Time is Gone" for Alexander Volkanovski & Max Holloway
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.