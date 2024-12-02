Jorge Masvidal Shares Update on UFC Return, Teases Miami Event in 2025
Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal has updated fans on his plans for returning to the Octagon next year.
Masvidal Teases Miami UFC Card For Return Fight
The UFC's inaugural BMF champion and a two-time challenger for the promotion's welterweight title, Masvidal announced his retirement following a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April of last year.
“Gamebred” returned to combat sports in July when he made his boxing debut against Nate Diaz in a rematch of their BMF title fight at UFC 244 and dropped a majority decision, and in October the 40-year-old revealed that he was planning on returning to the UFC sometime in 2025.
Speaking with fellow UFC veteran Jake Shields on the latter’s Fight Back podcast, Masvidal claims that his return event has already been set and that fans can hopefully look forward to news of an opponent sometime this month.
“I’ll be back April next year in the UFC,” Masvidal told Shields (h/t Home of Fight). “Hopefully by December we’ve got the opponent, and April. Miami card.”
The UFC has yet to confirm whether it will return to Miami next year after Sean O’Malley defended the bantamweight title against Marlon “Chito” Vera in the main event of UFC 299 at Kaseya Center in March, but if there are plans for a 2025 Miami event then it would surprise no one to see Masvidal return to fight in his home city.
The recent news that Leon Edwards will headline a UFC Fight Night event in London next year led to speculation that Masvidal might return at that card to finally settle things with “Rocky” after their backstage altercation in 2019, but for now fans will have to wait and see who “Gamebred” might face if he does return for a Miami event in April.
