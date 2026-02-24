Ex-UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili to Compete Outside UFC for First Time Since 2021

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili is set to make his return, but it isn't in the UFC or in MMA — for the first time since 2021.

Instead, Dvalishvili (21-5 MMA, 14-3 UFC) will trade the Octagon for the wrestling mat as "The Machine" will take his talents to Real American Freestyle (RAF), as he will compete in RAF 08 Saturday, April 18, from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

At press time, Dvalishvili's opponent was not confirmed by promotion officials. However, RAF CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein said the addition of Dvalishvili takes the promotion to the next level of stardom, not just in the wrestling community, but across combat sports.

One of MMA’s most dominant champions is coming to wrestling’s new main stage.



Merab Dvalishvili headlines RAF08 in Philadelphia. Opponent dropping soon.



Stream exclusively on @foxnation. Ticket pre-sale starts tomorrow: https://t.co/VfmjDeSyK9 pic.twitter.com/vSu5fvBojV — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) February 24, 2026

Merab Dvalishvili To Try Out Freestyle Wrestling

"Philadelphia is a fight city, and RAF belongs on the biggest stages,” Bronstein said in a statement. "Merab is elite, relentless, and rooted in wrestling. When athletes of his caliber step onto the RAF stage, it reinforces what this league represents — the professional home for the sport’s best.”

Dvalishvili lost his title this past December against Petr Yan at UFC 323, preventing him from securing his fourth title defense. Dvalishvili had held the bantamweight strap since Sept. 2024, which included wins against Sean O'Malley (x2, 19-3 MMA, 11-3, 1 NC UFC), Umar Nurmagomedov (20-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) and Cory Sandhagen (18-6 MMA, 11-5 UFC).

Dvalishvili's head coach, John Wood, is interested in seeing a trilogy between the two, should it materialize opposite Yan.

“I think there’s a version of Merab that beats that Petr all day long," Wood told Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show. "There’s no doubt in my mind that Merab can beat that Petr Yan in that fight… I think the third one is going to be a great fight. I think Merab will go out there and get that title back, and I think he is going to beat another great version of Petr Yan.”

Dvalishvili kept his messaging simple following his loss to Yan, admitting he will do everything he can to make a return and get back to full strength in the near future.

Merab Dvalishvili Addresses Losing His UFC Title

Dec 6, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) during the fight against Petr Yan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena.

“Tonight wasn’t my night, but I will back stronger than ever,” Dvalishvili wrote on 'X'. “Thank you everyone for your support.”

Other bouts have not been officially announced as of yet for the RAF show. Its next two events will take place this Saturday in Tempe, AZ, and a March 28 event in Tampa, FL.

FOX Nation continues to be the home of the promotion. It can also be accessed through Amazon Prime Video as a tier of the FOX One bundle.

Nonetheless, though, RAF continues to make strides.