UFC Champion Petr Yan targets Sean O'Malley rematch for major UFC event in 2026

Petr Yan apparently wants to avenge his controversial loss to Sean O’Malley as part of the UFC’s planned White House event next year.

Currently on a four-fight win streak, Yan reclaimed the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 323 when he took a unanimous decision over Merab Dvalishvili in a rematch of their previous meeting that headlined a UFC Fight Night event in 2023.

The UFC’s stacked bantamweight division offers plenty of options for Yan’s next fight, and at some point next year “No Mercy” wants the chance to run things back with former divisional king O’Malley.

Petr Yan Calls For Sean O'Malley Rematch At UFC White House Event

Posting on his Instagram story, Yan tagged the UFC on an image of himself and O’Malley trading punches in the Octagon in front of The White House.

While there are still no concrete plans in place, UFC CEO Dana White is adamant that the promotion will hold some sort of an event next summer to commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States of America. A number of UFC stars have already expressed interest in fighting at The White House, including currently-retired UFC legend Jon Jones.

Will Merab Dvalishvili Get A Trilogy Fight With "No Mercy"?

There are a few obstacles in the way of a Yan vs. O’Malley rematch at The White House, chief among them being the fact that “Suga” still needs to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on Song Yadong at UFC 324.

Sean O'Malley fights Merab Dvalishvili during UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, O’Malley suffered a unanimous decision loss to Dvalishvili in his second title defense at UFC 306 before he was submitted in their rematch last June.

Those back-to-back losses put O’Malley on the first losing streak of his career, and it was a controversial split decision over Yan at UFC 280 that set the 31-year-old up for his first shot at UFC gold against Aljamain Sterling.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Petr Yan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Much as Yan might like to avenge that loss to O’Malley, it looks as if the UFC would prefer to give Dvalishvili an immediate chance to reclaim his belt after the Georgian successfully defended the 135 lbs. title three times in 2025 as part of a staggering 14-fight win streak that began in 2018.

