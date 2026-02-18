UFC Veteran Faces Threat of Lifetime Ban Following Third Drug Test Violation

One former UFC fighter is staring down the prospect of a lifetime ban in the state of Nevada following his latest failed drug test.

The last few months have produced a few of lengthy suspensions for active UFC fighters, as top-ranked UFC strawweight contender Iasmin Lucindo was handed a nine-month suspension in January and former The Ultimate Fighter winner and heavyweight contender Mohammed Usman alsoreceived a lengthy 30-month suspension for his own transgression.

Usman was recently released from the UFC ahead of a scheduled fight with Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA on April 10, and this week former UFC fighter Justin Jaynes ended up in hot water with the Nevada State Athletic Commission following his third drug testing violation.

UFC Veteran Justin Jaynes On Verge Of Lifetime Ban In Nevada

According to the report from Nolan King, Jaynes has been given an 18-month suspension after he tested positive for cocaine metabolites.

The American’s lengthy ban comes as a result of his third failed drug test, and King went on to note that Jaynes will be fully banned from fighting in the state of Nevada altogether if he were to fail a fourth test after he’s eligible to return to competition.

Justin Jaynes after winning his UFC debut against Frank Camacho. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"Guitar Hero" Earned Post-Fight Bonus For Quick UFC Debut

Already a veteran of 19 professional MMA bouts as well as 21 amateur contests by the time he joined the UFC in 2020, Jaynes earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus in his Octagon debut when he defeated Frank Camacho via TKO in just 41 seconds.

That impressive debut ended up being the only time Jaynes would get his hand raised inside the Octagon, as he was stopped in his next three outings before a split decision loss to Charles Rosa in the summer of 2021 brought an end to the American’s UFC career. “Guitar Hero” saw his losing run extend to six fights in 2023, as he was stopped by Chris Padilla in the latter fighter’s final outing before he joined the UFC the following year.

Justin Jaynes went 1-4 across five UFC appearances. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jaynes returned to the win column in early 2024 before he was stopped in back-to-back fights with Las Vegas-based Tuff-N-Uff and a bareknuckle MMA fight with Fusion Fight League. The lightweight fighter returned to Tuff-N-Uff in October and defeated Marlon Gonzalez via unanimous decision.

