Ex-UFC Champion Brock Lesnar Makes Tearful Retirement Decision At Wrestlemania

This year's edition of Wrestlemania in Las Vegas had a different feel to it, thanks in large part to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar making a now-viral announcement following his loss to Oba Femi Sunday evening from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Lesnar put his gloves down in the middle of the ring as he hugged Paul Heyman, while letting the emotions pour out of him.

Lesnar has had a unique career with ups and downs along the way. Largely remembered for his role as one of WWE's biggest stars in the mid-2000s, Lesnar decided to trade the mat for the Octagon. By Feb. 2008, Lesnar made his UFC debut at UFC 81 against Frank Mir, who would eventually become his biggest rival. By November, Lesnar had conquered the UFC's heavyweight division in a TKO stoppage of then-champion Randy Couture before Lesnar's stock skyrocketed following UFC 91.

Brock Lesnar's UFC Career Explained

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Lesnar would go on to headline UFC 100 in July 2009 in a rematch against Mir in the main event, drawing 1.6 million buys. A devastating TKO win that saw Lesnar pummel Mir against the cage at 1:48 of the second round, defending his heavyweight title.

After an episode of diverticulitis nearly ended his career in the fall of 2009, Lesnar came back the following summer and headlined UFC 116 against Shane Carwin. An arm-triangle choke against Carwin, an interim champion at the time of their July 2010 bout, would be Lesnar's final title defense and one of his lasting MMA images.

Lesnar relinquished the title against Cain Velasquez at UFC 121 in October of that year, initially retiring 14 months later following a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 141.

After nearly a five-year absence from MMA and a return to pro wrestling, Lesnar decided to give the UFC one last shot in a fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016. Although Lesnar won the fight by unanimous decision, the decision was later overturned to a No Contest after he tested positive for clomiphene. The infraction drew a one-year suspension from NSAC and a $250,000 fine in what was Lesnar's final MMA fight.

Brock Lesnar's Impact

GUNTHER and Brock Lesnar meet face-to-face at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. | (via WWE)

Lesnar was the first of his kind to join the UFC as a prominent WWE star, built largely as experimental, as the promotion was not too fond of other non-MMA or combat sports athletes partaking upon his arrival.

Whether loved, loathed, or forgotten about, Lesnar's extensive chapter is finally closed. At least for now.