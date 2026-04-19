Ex-UFC Welterweight Title Challenger Retires, Suffers Ugly TKO Loss at UFC Winnipeg

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns was left speechless following his third-round TKO loss to Mike Malott (14-2-1 MMA) at UFC Winnipeg during Saturday night's main event. It was more than just a loss, however. It marked the end of an era for a Brazilian star who was once one win away from becoming a world champion.

The names Burns (22-10 MMA) has fought are current or former UFC champions, top contenders or recognizable names to hardcore MMA fans over the past decade-plus. The soon-to-be 40-year-old was visibly emotional in the Octagon as the Canada Life Centre crowd paid their respects to Burns, shortly following the removal of UFC gloves and his retirement announcement.

Burns, while thanking UFC brass, kept it brief.

Gilbert Burns Makes UFC Future Official

Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Gilbert Burns (red gloves) reacts to defeating Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"I worked so hard,” Burns said in the Octagon after the loss. “I think that's it. But I am content."

Burns also noted that he left "no stone unturned," praising Malott for a tremendous performance and game plan.

Burns dropped his final five UFC fights, as his last promotional win came in April 2023 against Jorge Masvidal. Although he never became a world champion, Burns earned UFC CEO Dana White's respect both in and out of the promotion.

"He's a tough, durable guy," White told reporters at UFC Winnipeg. "Great human being. [He has] done some big things [in the UFC]. He was right there [in a title fight vs. Kamaru Usman]. And yeah, he has had a good run. He has had a good career. He has had a good run here."

White, though, said he will remember Burns on a deeper level than just as a hungry contender for much of his UFC run.

UFC CEO Dana White Remembers Gilbert Burns

Apr 18, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA; UFC CEO Dana White after the fight between Mandel Nallo (red gloves) and Jai Herbert (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

"He burst onto the scene and worked his way right up," White said. "[Burns] had some wars, some incredible fights. But, at this stage in my career with all the fights that I see every weekend, one of the things that stands out to me – the only thing that really matters – is that he's a really good person."

Burns began his UFC career in 2014, competing in 25 fights with a 15-10 overall record. Burns won six fights in a row before finally earning a shot at Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 during Usman's stint as champion. Although Burns was not victorious, he earned the respect of the MMA community by always being willing to fight anyone.

Win, lose or draw, Burns' mark on MMA can't be downplayed. Simply put, he didn't quit.