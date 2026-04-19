Ex-UFC Welterweight Title Challenger Retires, Suffers Ugly TKO Loss at UFC Winnipeg
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns was left speechless following his third-round TKO loss to Mike Malott (14-2-1 MMA) at UFC Winnipeg during Saturday night's main event. It was more than just a loss, however. It marked the end of an era for a Brazilian star who was once one win away from becoming a world champion.
The names Burns (22-10 MMA) has fought are current or former UFC champions, top contenders or recognizable names to hardcore MMA fans over the past decade-plus. The soon-to-be 40-year-old was visibly emotional in the Octagon as the Canada Life Centre crowd paid their respects to Burns, shortly following the removal of UFC gloves and his retirement announcement.
Burns, while thanking UFC brass, kept it brief.
Gilbert Burns Makes UFC Future Official
"I worked so hard,” Burns said in the Octagon after the loss. “I think that's it. But I am content."
Burns also noted that he left "no stone unturned," praising Malott for a tremendous performance and game plan.
Burns dropped his final five UFC fights, as his last promotional win came in April 2023 against Jorge Masvidal. Although he never became a world champion, Burns earned UFC CEO Dana White's respect both in and out of the promotion.
"He's a tough, durable guy," White told reporters at UFC Winnipeg. "Great human being. [He has] done some big things [in the UFC]. He was right there [in a title fight vs. Kamaru Usman]. And yeah, he has had a good run. He has had a good career. He has had a good run here."
White, though, said he will remember Burns on a deeper level than just as a hungry contender for much of his UFC run.
UFC CEO Dana White Remembers Gilbert Burns
"He burst onto the scene and worked his way right up," White said. "[Burns] had some wars, some incredible fights. But, at this stage in my career with all the fights that I see every weekend, one of the things that stands out to me – the only thing that really matters – is that he's a really good person."
Burns began his UFC career in 2014, competing in 25 fights with a 15-10 overall record. Burns won six fights in a row before finally earning a shot at Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 during Usman's stint as champion. Although Burns was not victorious, he earned the respect of the MMA community by always being willing to fight anyone.
Win, lose or draw, Burns' mark on MMA can't be downplayed. Simply put, he didn't quit.
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Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.Follow @zainbando99