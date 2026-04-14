Josh Hokit Just Made A Massive Move In UFC Heavyweight Rankings

Josh Hokit became a can't-miss UFC heavyweight contender this past Saturday at UFC 327 with a unanimous decision win against Curtis Blaydes in Miami.

Hokit's life may change in a hurry, as the UFC rankings panelists (as voted upon by assembled MMA media) valued his victory in a big way after just three UFC fights. In the latest addition of the UFC's heavyweight rankings, the former NFL player now finds himself at No. 5 in a division whose champion, Tom Aspinall, is still recovering from his eye injuries sustained last October at UFC 321.

Hokit (9-0 MMA) is arguably getting similar treatment in the way Brock Lesnar did 18 years ago. Lesnar arguably had no business competing in MMA, much less the UFC, after a decorated WWE career. Nonetheless, Lesnar cashed in big. A win at UFC 87 against PRIDE veteran Heath Herring in Aug. 2008 saw the Minnesota native skyrocket to extraordinary heights.

Winning the heavyweight title against then-champion Randy Couture later that year at UFC 91 was the cherry on top. Lesnar had made it after just three UFC fights by Nov. 2008, in an era when underground forums were more prevalent than today's social media-crazed era.

Josh Hokit Can Shake Up UFC's Heavyweight Division

Apr 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Josh Hokit (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Hokit has a chance to do something Lesnar never did: continue using his platforms to gain leverage, whether UFC fans love or hate his so-called gimmicks outside the Octagon. Derrick Lewis (29-13, 1 NC MMA) is a former UFC interim title challenger, arguably the most devastating KO artist in heavyweight history, and someone who, unlike Hokit, doesn't let words fuel rivalry and is instead replaced by fists.

It's a clash of strikers, but even greater than that, it's an old-guard vs. a new-guard approach. It's a fight between a UFC fan favorite and a fighter whom fans either loathe or can't get enough of.

It may just mark the current era of the UFC: non-politically correct, flashy, flamboyant and social media-driven, rather than simply going out to perform in front of the masses. It's bigger than that.

Hokit vs. Lewis Set For June 14

Apr 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Josh Hokit (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Come Sunday, June 14, on the South Lawn, a new era at heavyweight will emerge. Whether it's one fans embrace or not is a different story. It also may be less about whether the fans should be surprised about the rankings adjustment, but rather accept the fact that Lewis vs. Hokit is how the UFC's heavyweight division may be remembered in the year 2026.

Let that sink in.