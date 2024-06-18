Bellator News: Two Title Fights Confirmed for September Champions Series Events
Bellator MMA has unveiled a pair of huge title fights that will serve as the main events for two of the promotion’s upcoming Champions Series cards in September.
The PFL’s acquisition of Bellator late last year raised some significant questions about the future of the longstanding fight promotion, but while a number of fighters have made the jump to compete in the PFL’s 2024 tournament Bellator has also continued holding its own Champions Series events.
The promotion’s welterweight title will be on the line this weekend in Dublin when Jason Jackson defends his belt against Ramazan Kuramagomedov, and on September 7 Bellator will head to San Diego for a card featuring lightweight titleholder Usman Nurmagomedov taking on Alexander Shabliy.
Currently on a nine-fight win streak that includes a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator, Sahbliy was scheduled to challenge Nurmagomedov in May before the champion was forced to withdraw from that matchup with an injury.
Bellator will make its way to London the weekend after Nurmagomedov and Shabliy square off in San Diego, and that card will be headlined by a rematch for the promotion’s middleweight belt between unbeaten titleholder Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards.
Eblen defended his middleweight belt for the second time when he finished Edwards early in the third round at Bellator 299, and after that “Pressure” narrowly avoided his first loss when he took a split decision over Impa Kasanganay at the first PFL vs. Bellator event in February.
It’s still unclear at this time how long the PFL intends to keep Bellator operating as a semi-independent organization, but the announcement of two huge title fights for September indicates that the promotion isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.
