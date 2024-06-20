Exclusive: Dalton Rosta Claims Bellator Dublin Foe is 'Not A Step Up in Competition'
Coming off his first professional loss to Aaron Jeffery in Aug. 2023, middleweight Dalton Rosta (8-1 Bellator) will finally make his return to the cage Saturday against Norbert Novenyi Jr. (7-0 MMA, 6-0 Bellator) as he looks to remain in the mix for a potential title shot.
Rosta, 28, said in an interview with MMA Knockout’s Zain Bando that Novenyi Jr. is a great opponent with a karate-type style, but nothing he has yet to see. Training at American Top Team with a brown belt in jiu-jitsu, Rosta has returned to the drawing board and recognizes the importance of getting back on track.
Bellator Champions Series Dublin Preview: Jackson vs. Kuramagomedov
Dalton Rosta Breaks Down His Opponent
“He, he kind of adopted, like the MVP style karate stance, weighted bouncing up and down,” Rosta said. “It's awkward. I know he covers distance well, he has power in his hands. So things should be a good fight. Should be fun. Looking forward to it.”
Dalton Rosta Shares His Prediction For Bellator Dublin
Rosta said anyone who believes Novenyi Jr. is an upgrade from his previous opponents is soundly mistaken and wants to prove his doubters wrong with a win.
“It’s a step up in competition for him, though,” Rosta said. “He has a harder style. It’s harder to emulate and imitate a little bit.”- Rosta on fighting Novenyi Jr.
With Rosta’s extensive wrestling background and experience playing football collegiately, he primarily focuses on his abilities on the ground, earning four wins by decision and maintaining primary ground control in at least two of his wins. But, he is comfortable with wherever the fight takes place.
“I’m a completely evolved fighter,” Rosta said when discussing his adaptation outside of traditional boxing.
Nevertheless, Rosta’s trek to Ireland is the first non-domestic fight of his career. With a win and with the impending Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards rematch in September, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Rosta then called his shot.
“I think come fight night, I’m gonna knock him out,” Rosta said regarding his prediction for Novenyi Jr.- Rosta predicts a KO win in Dublin
Rosta said he is not particularly a fan of Novenyi Jr.’s recent comments regarding an automatic title shot with two more wins and Rosta wants to put him in his place.
“I’m focused on Norbert,” Rosta said. “He might not feel the same way.”- Rosta on Norbet's recent comments
Rosta and Novenyi Jr. will compete in a 14-fight card at the 3Arena, beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and airing on MAX.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.