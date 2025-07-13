Longtime UFC veteran falls to surging knockout artist on Nashville main card
It was not the prettiest of sights for No. 14-ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar.
At UFC Nashville Saturday night, Kattar fell short of expectations with an underwhelming unanimous decision loss to Steve Garcia (30-27 x3). Kattar (23-10 MMA, 7-8 UFC) has lost five in a row dating to June 2022, with his last win coming five months prior.
Kattar has fought some of the best the sport has to offer, including former champions Max Holloway and Aljamain Sterling. MMA pundits, however, such as MMAFighting's Damon Martin, question whether Garcia's victory (18-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC) was maybe the last time the Massachusetts product steps into the Octagon.
"Steve Garcia wins — scores a knockdown and pretty much beats up Calvin Kattar for three rounds. Impressive."
"As for Kattar, he's dropped 5 in a row and you have to wonder if he'll get another one in the UFC," Martin tweeted.
Fans Have Become Tired Of Calvin Kattar
It's not just MMA media who are underwhelmed by Kattar. It's the fans, too.
One was quick to point out the regression of Kattar, as opposed to the version from four or five years ago.
"There was a time in 2020-21 where I thought Calvin Kattar was capable of beating anyone in the 145 lb division outside of Holloway and Volk," Ryan Ayscue tweeted. "He's now on the verge of losing a 5th straight, and 2nd straight to [an] unranked opponent. Maybe it's time to hang 'em up. Never got to the top."
Steve Garcia Gets Biggest Win Of UFC Career
As for Garcia, he said in his post-fight interview that he wants to remain active and ideally showcase as a headline attraction at the UFC APEX. But, those aspirations remain to be seen.
Kattar goes back to the drawing board for now, but at 37, his best days are arguably behind him.
For now, UFC Nashville rolls on.
