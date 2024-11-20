(Exclusive) The Schmo on Interviewing Conor McGregor, Stardom in MMA Media
In the MMA industry, there's not many faces more recognizable than 'The Schmo'.
Donning his yellow-tinted glasses is Dave Schmulenson, a news personality out of Las Vegas who made his UFC debut of sorts at the UFC 227 press conference in 2018, pitching Dana White on opening up a 165lb weight division.
While thate remains to be seen, The Schmo has made the rounds ever since, interviewing the sport's biggest stars and amassing a cult-like following as a result.
The Conor McGregor Interview
The Schmo isn't your average reporter, instead a flamboyant and quirky character asking questions you wouldn't normally hear, getting all sorts of responses from fighters, athletes, and celebrities alike - none bigger than "The Notorious" Conor McGregor last month.
"It was the first time I ever met and interviewed Conor McGregor," Schmulenson told MMA Knockout. "Been waiting for that interview for years. I always felt if I ever made it in combat sports, specifically covering MMA, that would mean interviewing 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, the face of MMA. When I got that interview and just the interaction he had with the character was everything I dreamt of, everything I envisioned."
The McGregor interview wasn't 1 of 1 for The Schmo, with the UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner inviting him out to BKFC Spain for Round 2 several weeks ago.
"He asked the Schmo on camera and off camera, 'Hey, would you come out to Marbella, Spain? You got to interview these fighters. They have great personalities. They're all characters. You got to come out...' So of course we say yes."
"A great time, and I'm super glad I took those chances. Symbolic of my career," The Schmo said of the experience. "Always willing to take a chance to take that next step forward to achieve my goals and just develop this relationship with Conor McGregor."
"If You're Not First, You Gotta Be Different"
The Schmo's success wasn't overnight, it was a six-year journey as independent media, one that continues to this day.
Prior to covering his first UFC pay-per-view event, Schmulenson was doing anything he could to interview pro athletes and celebrities, going to local gyms and red carpet events looking for people to interview.
Along with his questions and interview style, Schmulenson quickly stands out from the media game for his attire as well, wearing custom 'Schmo' shoes and even a belt buckle with his logo on it.
"If you're not first, you gotta be different, and that's what I did," Schmulenson said. "There's no wrong way of doing something. You have to have belief in yourself and you have to work hard. You can't fake passion, you can't fake motivation, and you have to be willing to put in the work."
"If you show up each and every day and you're passionate for something, sometimes good things will happen and you have to stick it out. When you think you're at your lowest, good things will eventually come."
The Schmo's Future Goals
Following a busy couple of months that have seen him cover Conor McGregor at BKFC Spain and Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson last weekend, what's in store for The Schmo in 2025?
"I love the opportunity of doing live content," Schmulenson said. "A couple weeks ago, the WWE allowed me to interview some of their big superstars, like Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio. I got involved with NASCAR in Las Vegas. They had some of the WWE Superstars in town as well. I do ESPN radio in Las Vegas, so it keeps me busy covering all sports. But WrestleMania will be in Las Vegas in April, so I know I'm going to be doing more stuff with the WWE, but I'm looking to get into maybe some different roles, some live broadcasting, some unscripted work."
"The dream is to one day have my own Schmo TV show," he added. "Maybe on a platform like an Amazon, like a Netflix, a Hulu. I just want opportunities to showcase what I can do on the fly, which is what I do best. Improv."
