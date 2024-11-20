UFC Fight Night Macau – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Full Card Predictions
The UFC returns to Macau this Saturday (November 23) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide picks for every matchup on the 13-fight card.
UFC Macau Main Card Picks
Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
The fans in Macau will be treated to a huge bantamweight matchup between a pair of former UFC champions when Yan and Figueiredo step into the Octagon together.
I’m a little surprised to see Yan so heavily-favored here given how good Figueiredo has looked at bantamweight so far, but I still have to side with “No Mercy” to get the job done and move closer towards a chance at reclaiming his title.
(Pick: Yan)
Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci
Competing for the first time since her failed title bid against Zhang Weili at UFC 300, Xiaonan will now try to defend her spot in the strawweight rankings against a rising contender in Ricci.
“Nine” will boast a slight reach and considerable height advantage that could very well be the difference if this fight stays standing, but I’m going to slightly lean with Ricci to bring things to the mat and secure her third-straight win here.
(Pick: Ricci)
Kenan Song vs. Muslim Salikhov
Both of these welterweights will be looking to close out the year with back-to-back wins when they meet on the main card of UFC Macau.
I’m tempted to side with Song here given that he’s the younger man and is coming off a more convincing win than Salikhov’s split decision against Santiago Ponzinibbio, but “The Assassin” tends to get hit a bit too much for my liking and is facing a dangerous striker in this matchup.
(Pick: Salikhov)
Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Wang’s promotional debut against Victoria Leonardo immediately established the 32-year-old as a flyweight prospect worth watching, and now she’ll try to extend her unbeaten MMA record against Fernandes.
“Gabi” was given a pair of tough matchups for her first two UFC bouts before earning a split decision win against Carli Judice in June, but unfortunately for the Brazilian this matchup looks like it's designed as another showcase opportunity for Cong.
(Pick: Cong)
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg
This is easily the most significant bout at UFC Macau outside of the main and co-main events, as both men are currently in the light heavyweight Top 10 and looking to move closer towards a title shot.
Ulberg has stormed into the light heavyweight rankings with a six-fight win streak that includes five-straight finishes, but Oezdemir is easily the most accomplished fighter he’s faced thus far and could spoil the New Zealander’s title aspirations.
(Pick: Oezdemir)
Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz
Following back-to-back wins in the LFA after he was knocked out by Joe Pyfer on Dana White’s Contender Series, Diaz is finally set for a UFC opportunity opposite Zhang.
“Mountain Tiger” made a strong impression in his promotional debut in February when he knocked out Brendson Ribeiro, and although he certainly can’t take Diaz lightly I expect that Zhang will earn his second UFC victory here.
(Pick: Zhang)
UFC Macau Preliminary Card Picks
Baergeng Jieleyisi vs. Suyong Yu
Jieleyisi faced a fairly mixed-level of competition prior to competing on Road to UFC, but with three wins already this year I expect the 28-year-old to rise to the occasion against Yu in the tournament’s men’s bantamweight finals.
(Pick: Jieleyisi)
Kiru Singh Sahota vs. Donghun Choi
Choi booked his spot in the Road to UFC men’s flyweight finals with a pair of split decisions wins, and even though Sahota boasts considerably more experience between his professional and amateur careers I’ll side with the South Korean to preserve his unbeaten record in this matchup.
(Pick: Choi)
Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan
Feng already boasts a considerable amount of professional fighting experience despite only being 22 years old, and I’ll pick her to come out on top in this all-Chinese matchup to crown the Road to UFC strawweight winner.
(Pick: Feng)
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Carlos Hernandez
This is third-straight time that Hernandez has been matched up with an undefeated opponent, and following losses to Tatsuro Taira and Rei Tsuruya I think the 31-year-old will spoil Tumendemberel’s UFC debut after “Art of Knockout” scored back-to-back wins on Road to UFC last year.
(Pick: Hernandez)
Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa
Kavanagh is a sizeable favorite in this matchup between undefeated flyweights, and as talented as Ochoa is it’s hard to argue with those odds considering the 25-year-old’s performances in Cage Warriors and knockout-win over An Tuan Ho on Dana White’s Contender Series.
(Pick: Kavanagh)
Xiao Long vs. Quang Le
Both of these men are looking to earn their first UFC victories after coming up short in their debuts, and I’m going to side with Le after he stepped in on a short notice for a difficult matchup with Chris Gutierrez in August.
(Pick: Le)
Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta
The opening fight at UFC Macau could potentially see one of these men exit the promotion with a loss, and I’m picking Motta to score an upset-win in what should hopefully be an entertaining lightweight scrap.
(Pick: Motta)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Macau all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.