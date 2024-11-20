MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Macau – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Full Card Predictions

Check out predictions for every fight at UFC Macau.

Drew Beaupre

Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

The UFC returns to Macau this Saturday (November 23) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide picks for every matchup on the 13-fight card.

UFC Macau Main Card Picks

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

The fans in Macau will be treated to a huge bantamweight matchup between a pair of former UFC champions when Yan and Figueiredo step into the Octagon together.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I’m a little surprised to see Yan so heavily-favored here given how good Figueiredo has looked at bantamweight so far, but I still have to side with “No Mercy” to get the job done and move closer towards a chance at reclaiming his title.

(Pick: Yan)

Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci

Competing for the first time since her failed title bid against Zhang Weili at UFC 300, Xiaonan will now try to defend her spot in the strawweight rankings against a rising contender in Ricci.

Jun 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tabatha Ricci (red gloves) fights Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) in a women strawweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. / David Yeazell-Imagn Images

“Nine” will boast a slight reach and considerable height advantage that could very well be the difference if this fight stays standing, but I’m going to slightly lean with Ricci to bring things to the mat and secure her third-straight win here.

(Pick: Ricci)

Kenan Song vs. Muslim Salikhov

Both of these welterweights will be looking to close out the year with back-to-back wins when they meet on the main card of UFC Macau.

Feb 22, 2020; Auckland, New Zealand; Song Kenan moves in with a kick against Callan Potter during UFC Fight Night Auckland at Spark Arena. / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

I’m tempted to side with Song here given that he’s the younger man and is coming off a more convincing win than Salikhov’s split decision against Santiago Ponzinibbio, but “The Assassin” tends to get hit a bit too much for my liking and is facing a dangerous striker in this matchup.

(Pick: Salikhov)

Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Wang’s promotional debut against Victoria Leonardo immediately established the 32-year-old as a flyweight prospect worth watching, and now she’ll try to extend her unbeaten MMA record against Fernandes.

Wang Cong of China punches Victoria Leonardo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“Gabi” was given a pair of tough matchups for her first two UFC bouts before earning a split decision win against Carli Judice in June, but unfortunately for the Brazilian this matchup looks like it's designed as another showcase opportunity for Cong.

(Pick: Cong)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg

This is easily the most significant bout at UFC Macau outside of the main and co-main events, as both men are currently in the light heavyweight Top 10 and looking to move closer towards a title shot.

May 13, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carlos Ulberg (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ulberg has stormed into the light heavyweight rankings with a six-fight win streak that includes five-straight finishes, but Oezdemir is easily the most accomplished fighter he’s faced thus far and could spoil the New Zealander’s title aspirations.

(Pick: Oezdemir)

Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz

Following back-to-back wins in the LFA after he was knocked out by Joe Pyfer on Dana White’s Contender Series, Diaz is finally set for a UFC opportunity opposite Zhang.

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Zhang Mingyang lands a hit against Brendson Ribeiro during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“Mountain Tiger” made a strong impression in his promotional debut in February when he knocked out Brendson Ribeiro, and although he certainly can’t take Diaz lightly I expect that Zhang will earn his second UFC victory here.

(Pick: Zhang)

UFC Macau Preliminary Card Picks

Baergeng Jieleyisi vs. Suyong Yu

Jieleyisi defeated Tokitaka Nakanishi to book his spot in the Road to UFC finals. / (Zuffa LLC

Jieleyisi faced a fairly mixed-level of competition prior to competing on Road to UFC, but with three wins already this year I expect the 28-year-old to rise to the occasion against Yu in the tournament’s men’s bantamweight finals.

(Pick: Jieleyisi)

Kiru Singh Sahota vs. Donghun Choi

Choi booked his spot in the Road to UFC men’s flyweight finals with a pair of split decisions wins, and even though Sahota boasts considerably more experience between his professional and amateur careers I’ll side with the South Korean to preserve his unbeaten record in this matchup.

(Pick: Choi)

Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan

Feng already boasts a considerable amount of professional fighting experience despite only being 22 years old, and I’ll pick her to come out on top in this all-Chinese matchup to crown the Road to UFC strawweight winner.

(Pick: Feng)

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Carlos Hernandez

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Rei Tsuruya (red gloves) fights Carlos Hernandez (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is third-straight time that Hernandez has been matched up with an undefeated opponent, and following losses to Tatsuro Taira and Rei Tsuruya I think the 31-year-old will spoil Tumendemberel’s UFC debut after “Art of Knockout” scored back-to-back wins on Road to UFC last year.

(Pick: Hernandez)

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa

Kavanagh is a sizeable favorite in this matchup between undefeated flyweights, and as talented as Ochoa is it’s hard to argue with those odds considering the 25-year-old’s performances in Cage Warriors and knockout-win over An Tuan Ho on Dana White’s Contender Series.

(Pick: Kavanagh)

Xiao Long vs. Quang Le

Quang Le of Vietnam punches Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / (Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

Both of these men are looking to earn their first UFC victories after coming up short in their debuts, and I’m going to side with Le after he stepped in on a short notice for a difficult matchup with Chris Gutierrez in August.

(Pick: Le)

Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta

Jun 12, 2022; Singapore, SIN; Maheshate (red gloves) fights Steve Garcia (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. / Paul Miller-Imagn Images

The opening fight at UFC Macau could potentially see one of these men exit the promotion with a loss, and I’m picking Motta to score an upset-win in what should hopefully be an entertaining lightweight scrap.

(Pick: Motta)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Macau all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

Drew Beaupre
