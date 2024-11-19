Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Smashes Canelo’s Texas Record with Eight-Figure Gate Revenue
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was a massive commercial success.
Paul and Tyson faced off in the final fight of Netflix's fighting debut on November 15 inside the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The previous record for live gate for a combat sports event in the arena was a little over $9M for Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders, per a report from Boxing Scene in 2021.
Now, an official press release from Most Valuable Promotions reveals that Paul-Tyson "obliterated" Canelo's record.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson gets $18M Live Gate
Per the release, Paul-Tyson/Serrano-Taylor earned a live gate of $18,117,072, with an average ticket price of $304.
"Paul vs. Tyson is the biggest combat sports gate outside of Las Vegas in US history in terms of revenue with over 72,300 fans in attendance and the highest earning gate in AT&T Stadium for a combat sports event."
The release also alleges the fight shattered streaming records, with over 65 million households tuning in to watch. The most watched or listened-to combat sports event in history is a record reportedly held by 'The Rumble in the Jungle' between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Their 1974 showdown held an attendance of 60,000 and captivated as many as one billion worldwide.
