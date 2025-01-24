Fabricio Andrade Defends Title with Vicious 42-Second Finish in ONE 170 Co-Main Event
Fabricio Andrade returned to MMA for the first time in nearly two years to defend his bantamweight title against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170.
Andrade Makes Short Work Of "Pretty Boy" in Bangkok
Following five-straight wins to kick off his ONE Championship career, Andrade challenged John Lineker for the promotion's bantamweight MMA belt at ONE Fight Night 3 in a bout that was unfortunately declared a No Contest due to an unintentional groin strike.
ONE 170 Free Live Stream Results & Highlights – Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2
An immediate rematch between the two Brazilians at ONE Fight Night 7 saw Andrade claim the belt when Lineker retired on the stool after the fourth round, and later that year "Wonder Boy" made a failed bid to become a two-sport ONE titleholder when he challenged Bantamweight Kickboxing Champion Jonathan Haggery but was stopped in the second round.
Andrade told MMA Knockout ahead of his return that he was excited to get back to MMA and had never expected to be away from the sport for so long, and at ONE 170 the 27-year-old faced a familiar foe in South Korea's Il.
"Pretty Boy" was stopped in just over a minute when he and Andrade first met in 2022, but after thatsetback Il went on an impressive three-fight run where he stopped all three of his opponents with strikes.
Andrade entered ONE 170 as a significant favorite to defend his belt even after a significant layoff from MMA, and it took less than a minute for the Brazilian to floor Il with a vicious barrage of strikes before the referee intervened to save the South Korean from further harm.
BJJ Icon Marcelo Garcia Returns After 13 Years, Submits Masakazu Imanari at ONE 170
The highlight-reel performance followed Nabil Anane's stoppage-win against Nico Carrillo to claim the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title, and after defending his belt for the first time Andrade indicated that he wants at least three more title defenses before the end of the year.
More ONE Championship & MMA News
• Fashionably Late Conor McGregor Cuts Major BKFC Promo: ‘Turn Your Knuckles to Knives'
• Ex-Champ Tony Ferguson Reportedly Leaves UFC, Signs with MMA’s Newest Promotion
• (Exclusive) Tim Johnson Ready to "Roll the Dice" in Unexpected Vadim Nemkov PFL Fight
• Ex-Champion Israel Adesanya Drops Hype Video Ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.