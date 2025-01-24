ONE 170 Free Live Stream Results & Highlights – Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2
A stacked ONE Championship card is set to go down today (January 24) when ONE 170 takes place at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
Three ONE Championship Title Fights In Bangkok
The card’s main event is a highly-anticipated Muay Thai rematch between Featherweight Muay Thai Champion Tawanchai and Featherweight Kickboxing Champion Superbon.
The first meeting between the two men at ONE Friday Fights 46 saw Tawanchai defend his Muay Thai belt via unanimous decision. Superbon returned to kickboxing to defend his own belt against Marat Grigorian before stopping Jo Nattawut in a Muay Thai bout in September, and now the 34-year-old has another chance to become a two-sport ONE champion.
The night’s co-main event is another rematch for ONE Championship gold with Bantamweight MMA Champion Fabricio Andrade taking on Kwon Won Il.
The fight will mark Andrade’s return to MMA for the first time since he claimed the bantamweight belt in a rematch with John Lineker in 2023 and went on to challenge Bantamweight Kickboxing Champion Jonathan Haggerty later that year. “Wonder Boy” finished Il in just over a minute when they met in 2022, but since then the South Korean has stopped three-straight opponents.
The night’s final title bout will see Nico Carrillo and Nabil Anane square off for ONE’s interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt.
Carrillo was originally booked to challenge Superlek for the undisputed title at ONE 170 before the champion suffered a knee injury, and now either “King of the North” or Anane will earn the opportunity to face Superlek in a title unification bout at ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena.
Other standout matchups from the rest of the card include Freddie Haggerty (brother of Jonathan) taking on Jordan Estupiñan in a flyweight Muay Thai contest, plus Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia is set to make his ONE debut and compete for the first time since 2011 when he meets Masakazu Imanari in an openweight submission grappling match.
ONE 170 is set to kick off at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday (January 24), so be sure to check back on this page for live results, highlights, and a live stream of the event once the action starts.
ONE 170 (YouTube, Facebook, onefc.com, 6:30 a.m. ET)
• Main Event: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon 2 - For the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship
• Co-Main Event: Fabricio Andrade vs. Kwon Won Il 2 – For the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Championship
• Nico Carrillo vs. Nabil Anane - For the Interim ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship
• Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Soe Lin Oo (Muay Thai)
• Joe Nattawut vs. Bampara Kouyate (Muay Thai)
• Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Nauzet Trujillo (Muay Thai)
• Johan Ghazali vs. Johan Estupiñan (Muay Thai)
• Maurice Abevi vs. Samat Mamedov (MMA)
• Marcelo Garcia vs. Masakazu Imanari (Submission Grappling)
• Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Thant Zin (Muay Thai)
• Shakir Al-Tekreeti vs. Masaaki Noiri (Kickboxing)
• Freddie Haggerty vs. Jordan Estupiñan (Muay Thai)
