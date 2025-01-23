Ex-Champion Israel Adesanya Drops Hype Video Ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event
Israel Adesanya is ready to get back into action with his first non-title fight in nearly six years at UFC Saudi Arabia.
Adesanya Drops Highlight Video Before UFC Saudi Arabia
One of the biggest stars of the UFC's modern era, Adesanya joined the promotion with a considerable amount of hype in 2018 thanks to his extensive kickboxing experience and undefeated record in MMA.
“The Last Stylebender” exceeded all expectations during an initial UFC run that saw the 35-year-old win and defend the promotion’s middleweight belt and improve to 20-0 before suffering his first loss in a double-champ bid against then-Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Błachowicz in 2021.
Adesanya returned to middleweight and defended his belt three more times for a total of six successful defenses overall before being stunned by his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira at UFC 281, but in their immediate rematch “The Last Stylebender” stopped Pereira to reclaim the belt.
The 35-year-old now finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career following an upset-loss to Sean Strickland and failed attempt to win back the middleweight belt against Dricus Du Plessis, and ahead of his main event booking against Nassourdine Imavov the two-time champion has dropped a stylized video showcasing some of his career highlights.
The Imavov matchup will be Adesanya’s first non-title fight since taking a unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva in 2019, and he’ll need to be at his best to defeat the #5-ranked middleweight after “Russian Sniper” collected three victories over top competition in 2024.
UFC Saudi Arabia will take place the week before Du Plessis and Strickland rematch for Du Plessis’ middleweight belt at UFC 312, and an impressive win for either Adesanya or Imavov could put them right in the conversation for the next title shot alongside undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev.
